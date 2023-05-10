Actor Will Poulter, who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, opened up about being mistaken for the Toy Story villain Sid by a moviegoer during a recent trip to Los Angeles, Variety shares. Over the years, the actor has gained much notoriety because of his resemblance to Sid, the boy who destroys everything in Pixar’s Toy Story. In fact, Poulter even dressed up as Sid for an anti-bullying campaign, showing that he took the remark of resemblance as flattery and accepted the jokes.

However, the actor is frustrated by people reducing him to his physical attributes. “It was weird when people started to debate my physical appearance online as to whether it was deemed attractive or unattractive,” the actor said. “I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I’m not conventionally attractive as I’ve always had remarks about looking unusual.”

Poulter also discussed the harsh reality of people not realizing that his transformation wasn’t overnight. “The one that went viral in relation to me was a picture of me in ‘We’re The Millers’ next to a picture of me in ‘Guardians.’ There’s literally 10 years between those two pictures but people don’t even realize it,” he said. “It’s a little bit hard to not accept that as, ‘You were ugly for the best part of your life, and now things are looking up a bit!’”

Poulter is now looking forward to leaving the matter of Sid behind as he embarks on his MCU journey.

Fans highly anticipated the actor’s debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the character may not be as relevant as many expected, the film serves only as an introduction, and Poulter has a long way to go in the franchise.