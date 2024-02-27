Dave Bautista has played Drax since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. He's reprised the role in several MCU films including two more Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers team-up films.
But if he returns to the series, he wants to change things up. In fact, he wants to play a whole new role. In an interview with Gizmodo, he confirmed his time as Drax is over. However, he would be open to new roles.
“No, no. When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax,” Bautista revealed. “I still have a relationship with Marvel. I’ve seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D’Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role.
“I love the universe—the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it. I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I’d love to have the opportunity to play, like an ominous villain in the superhero universe. Yeah. But never. I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over,” he continued.
Dave Bautista's career
After gaining notoriety as a WWE superstar, Dave Bautista has become a major actor in Hollywood.
His breakthrough role came in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Bautista would continue playing the role until 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. His dramatic breakout role came in Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049. He starred in one of the early moments of the film.
Since then, he's taken on a variety of roles, appearing in the likes of My Spy, Army of the Dead, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Knock at the Cabin. Bautista also voiced a role in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron. Additionally, he starred in Villeneuve's Dune films.