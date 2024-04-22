Toy Story 4 introduced a new character, Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki). She is the best friend of Bo Peep (Annie Potts). However, she's uncertain of her role in Toy Story 5.
At the end of the film, Giggle stays with Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo as the rest of Bonnie's toys leave. However, with a fifth film on the way, it feels like Giggle is a sure-fire fit to return. The actress herself seems less than certain.
Speaking to ClutchPoints about The Big Door Prize Season 2, debuting on Apple TV+ on April 24, Maki revealed she doesn't know if she's going to return as Giggle.
When asked if fans would see her come back, she quickly replied: “Oh, would I like to know?” with a laugh.
“I don't know, we don't know. What does the Morpho say?” she continued, referencing The Big Door Prize's fortune-telling machine. “I would love to be [in it], let's just say that.
“It was truly a highlight of my entire life,” Maki concluded with a wide-grinned smile.
Who is Giggle McDimples?
Giggle McDimples is a toy cop who befriends Bo Peep before Toy Story 4. She is one of the carnival toys that Bo Peep rounds up. Also included in the group are Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, respectively, and Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves).
Ally Maki voices the character. She first gained notoriety for her role in the TBS comedy, Wrecked. Maki also had recurring roles in series such as 10 Things I Hate About You, Dear White People, Marvel's Cloak and Dagger, and The Owl House.
Additionally, Maki has had roles in episodes of ER, That's So Raven, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Big Bang Theory, Shake It Up, New Girl, and Robot Chicken.
In addition to her role in Cloak and Dagger, Maki also starred in another Marvel series, Hit-Monkey. She stars in the series as the voice of Haruka. Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore, and Jason Sudeikis also star in the series.
Her film credits include The Family Tree, Home Sweet Home Alone, Shortcomings, and, of course, Toy Story 4.
The Big Door Prize is perhaps Maki's biggest role to date. She stars as Hana in both of the seasons of the Apple TV+ series. It follows a group of friends who consult a machine, the Morpho, that can tell you your full potential. Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, and Josh Segarra also star in the series.
Toy Story 5
The Toy Story franchise is one of the biggest animated series in Hollywood. While the first two films were both financially successful, the last two have been home runs.
The third film in the franchise was the first in the series to make more than $1 billion worldwide. Its final total came in at $1,066,969,703. In 2019, the fourth film topped it by making $1,073,394,593. The film opened to a whopping $120.9 million during its opening weekend, legging out to a franchise-best $434 million domestically.
Toy Story 5 was announced with Tim Allen and Tom Hanks returning as Buzz Lightyear and Woody, respectively. Disney has slotted the film for a June 19, 2026 release date.