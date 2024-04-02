The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU seems uncertain. Zoe Saldaña, who starred as Gamora in the series, wants them to return.
Speaking to The Discourse podcast (via The Playlist), Saldaña said it'd be a “huge loss” if the team doesn't return someday. And while she doesn't plan on returning as Gamora, the character could come back into the fold someday.
“I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don't think Gamora has gone for good,” she said.
If/when the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen, Saldaña will support them.
“I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy,” Saldaña claimed. “It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know?
“And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back,” she continued.
The Discourse's interviewer didn't get a chance to break down Saldaña's comment about Gamora not being “gone for good.” MCU fans will remember that the character died during Avengers: Infinity War. A variant of the character appears in Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Perhaps she is hoping for a recast of her character. The MCU has recast roles in the past. However, one of this magnitude would be unprecedented since the transition from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.
Will the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the MCU?
The Guardians of the Galaxy will definitely return to the MCU someday. Perhaps it won't be the same team of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).
At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Peter seemingly hands the keys over to Rocket as he goes to stay with his grandfather on Earth. Gamora rejoins the Ravagers, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) goes on a solo journey of self-discovery, and Nebula and Drax stay on Knowhere. The MCU's iteration of the team will likely be shaken up going forward.
In the mid-credits scene, a new team is unveiled. Rocket, Groot, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Phyla (Kai Zen), and Blurp (Dee Bradley Baker). The film's post-credits tag also promised that Peter Quill will return.
James Gunn won't likely be back, though. He is now leading the DCU and their upcoming film and TV slate. Gunn did help put the Guardians of the Galaxy on the map for mainstream audiences and should be applauded for that.
The Guardians of the Galaxy weren't the most popular Marvel Comics property. And yet, all three of Gunn's films were huge hits. The first film in his trilogy grossed $773 million, Vol. 2 grossed $863 million, and Vol. 3 grossed $845 million.
It's one of the MCU's most profitable franchises, so they won't let it go. The Guardians of the Galaxy will probably be a different group of misfits going forward.