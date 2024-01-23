The Mystics are rumored to being seeking a draft compensation for Delle Donne if a trade with the Mercury were completed.

As the WNBA's free agency period continues, speculation heats up with the Phoenix Mercury's rumored interest in Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne. Following her cored status by the Mystics on Saturday, which provides Washington exclusive negotiation rights, Delle Donne faces crucial decisions regarding her professional future.

Khristina Williams of Sports New York tweeted Tuesday, “SOURCES: The Phoenix Mercury are among teams inquiring about the availability of Elena Delle Donne.”

Williams added, “SOURCES: The Mystics are seeking draft pick compensation for Elena Delle Donne, if a trade were to be completed.”

With the Mercury's inquiry into Delle Donne's availability, the potential shift could significantly impact both team rosters and the league's competitive landscape.

The two-time WNBA MVP has the option to accept a one-year supermax offer, negotiate a new deal with the Mystics, or pursue a trade, which would require a sign-and-trade agreement due to her cored designation. This development follows a historical stint with the Mystics, where Delle Donne's contributions have been significant yet complicated due to persistent back injuries, limiting her gameplay over recent seasons.

Despite setbacks, Delle Donne's on-court impact remained notable last season, boasting an average of 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds with a 48.5% shooting efficiency. Her aspirations to compete at peak performance align with her unwavering desire to win, highlighting her drive to capitalize on her current health and contribute to her team's success.

The Mystics, steered by General Manager Mike Thibault and Head Coach Eric Thibault, face the challenge of preserving Delle Donne's illustrious legacy while ensuring the team's sustained competitiveness. As Eric Thibault remarked last September, the team is at a juncture where critical decisions will shape the team's future.