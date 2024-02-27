After securing the biggest win – literally – of her WWE career in Perth, Australia, at the Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley was riding high, with the first segment of Monday Night RAW set aside for her to address the audience in San Jose, California about her incredibly productive homecoming down under.
But what would Ripley have to say? Would she put over her accomplishments in Perth? Trash Nia Jax? Or continuing her babyface streak from her time down under, leaving Judgment Day behind to become a good guy? Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as after a very loud, boo-filled introduction from “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, Ripley addressed the crowd like she has become accustomed to doing at the top of Monday Night RAW.
“Welcome to Monday Night Mami! This weekend, I walked into my home country, your Women's World Champion, and I walked out of my country, your Women's World Champion,” Rhea Ripley told the crowd on RAW. “Nia Jax might have been the biggest threat to my title reign, but it really doesn't matter how big you are, because just cuz I'm from down under, doesn't take away from Mami always being on top because I am Rhea ‘Bloody' Ripley!?
Unfortunately for Ripley, her segment was not going to go off without a hitch, as just when it looked like she'd be able to regale her accomplishments in peace, who but her WrestleMania 40 opponent, Becky Lynch, emerged from the back to rain on her parade.
“‘The Man' has come around to San Jose! And ‘The Man' is coming around to WrestleMania to fight you. But ‘The Man' came out here to say congratulations,” Becky Lynch said. “What a night you had on Saturday. What a night we both had on Saturday, eh? Yeah, I won the Elimination Chamber, you successfully defended your title against Nia Jax in your home country, stadium-filled main event! All of your friends and family in the front row to share in yoru victory, what a moment you got to share. Wow, and even better because now they won't have to fly all the way over to WrestleMania to watch you lose.”
Whoa, interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it only gets better, as “Dirty” Dom decided to step up and defend his Mami, even if that task is a lot easier said than done when Lynch is in the ring with a microphone, too.
Rhea Ripley is finished playing “The Man's” games.
Clearly fed up with what Becky Lynch had to say, Rhea Ripley's “Latino Heat,” Dominik Mysterio stepped up to bat to defend his Mami, even if the crowd clearly wasn't behind him.
“Nobody talks to Mami like that!” Dominik Mysterio declared.
“Listen to these people, Dom; shut your mouth, you dirty kumquat. I was talking to your Mami, and if your Mami won't put you in your place, ‘The Man' will,” Becky Lynch responded. “Now Rhea, you are on one h*ll of a run, one of the most impressive I have ever seen, and even though over the past year you have been the face of this company, you've spent most of the time being fed grapes by this loser. Meanwhile, I have been the backbone, the heart and soul of this company, became a Grand Slam Champion, all while writing a best-selling book, because ‘The Man' really can do it all, including beating Rhea ‘Bloody' Ripley!”
Amused by Lynch's typical games, Ripley fired back in a major way, delivering an albeit pre-written line that shut down the entire conversation before it could continue.
“You done? Cool. First of all, never disrespect my ‘Latino Heat' like that ever again. Second of all, I just want to say congratulations for winning the Elimination Chamber match. It's about time you stopped disappointing me and actually won something to get close to my level. You say that you're the backbone of this company, well ‘The Man' always thinks they're the backbone of everything, but the funny thing is, that behind every great man is an even greater woman. But I'm not behind you, Becky, because Mami is always on top!”
As Ripley's music hit, it was clear who came out of the segment with a check in her win column, a fact made all the more clear when Nia Jax appeared out of nowhere to beat down on “The Man” until Adam Pearce and company came out for the save. With roughly 40 more days left to go until the opening bells of WrestleMania 40, it's safe to say this feud is only going to heat up toward the fiery crescendo.