The New York Yankees players are sticking up for their manager Aaron Boone amidst a troubling season. The Yankees rank at the bottom of the AL East with an abysmal 61-66 record, but Aaron Judge and teammates are sticking up for their manager.

The Yankees are on their way to their worst finish by far since Boone took over in 2018. They have never finished worse than third in the division under Boone, but are on their way to a fifth-placed finish this season.

Yet Judge and his teammates are offering support for Boone, who may be on the hot seat.

“He’s a good friend of mine,” Aaron Judge said. “He’s been with me here since 2018. We’ve built a strong relationship,” via Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Judge also spoke about how he appreciated that Boone kept in contact with him while the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants pursued him during free agency last offseason.

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu also spoke in favor of his coach saying, “It’s not an easy job,” LeMahieu said. “I think he handles it great. The players respect him. They enjoy playing for him, but they also respect him.”

“I just like that he checks in during the offseason. Just in general. He genuinely cares about his players. I think he cares more about his players than he does his job,” via Kuty and Kirschner.

With Aaron Boone as manager, the Yankees have made five straight AL playoff appearances and won the AL East division twice. However, with low odds at making the playoffs this year and zero World Series appearances, Boone's chances of retaining his job are dropping, despite the support of his players.