Aaron Judge slapped the New York Yankees with a brutal truth following the team's 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night, saying that they're “not showing up.” It's a clear sign of frustration for Judge, understandably because New York is on a free fall that has resulted in it sliding all the way down to the bottom of the American League East division.

Asked about Judge's comments, Yankees manager Aaron Boone seemingly doubled down on the superstar slugger's thoughts.

“I don't want to speak for Judgey, but I think he meant just performance and ultimately getting it done to allow us to win games. We're just not coming through like we need to and that's on all of us,” Boone said, via Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports.

New York enters Wednesday having won just three of its last seven games and zero in its five most recent outings. Getting further exposed by arguably the best team in baseball right now isn't helping alleviate the pressure on the shoulders of the Yankees, as they slip further and further away from playoff contention. After the loss to Atlanta, the Yankees find themselves 14 games out of first place in the AL East.

Early last July, FanGraphs gave the Yankees a 75 percent chance of making the playoffs. That's now fallen down to only 2.9 percent.

If the Yankees are to make the MLB postseason, it will have to be via the Wild Card route, and at the moment, they are 6.5 games behind the last Wild Card ticket in the AL.