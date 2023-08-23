The New York Yankees have been so used to winning that the very concept of a nine-game losing streak seems so unfathomable. But that is the very reality that Aaron Judge and the Yankees find themselves in at the moment. After a 2-1 defeat to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, the Yankees have lost nine in a row for the first time in 41 years, plunging them to lower depths with each passing day.

With no end in sight for the Yankees' putridity, particularly at the plate, manager Aaron Boone urged his team to continue fighting through their terrible slump. Perhaps by continuing to approach each game with a winning mindset, the Yankees could overcome this terrible stench of losing.

“Pretty down but we've got to fight through it. I think we're doing and saying the right things but we're in it to win it. At the end of the day, you work hard to put yourself in a position to shake hands at the end of the day. When you get beat over and over again and you're in the middle of a tough season, it makes it hard,” Boone said, per ESPN.

The Yankees' offense has been the main shackle that has taken them out completely of the playoff race. Even with Aaron Judge back, the Yankees simply have been unable to muster the requisite production from the plate, contributing to the overall demise of their season.

“Sometimes, you just have some tough luck out there. But still, I thought we had some pitches and some chances to do some stuff with it tonight, and just couldn't take advantage,” Boone added.

With two games against the Nationals left in the series, the Yankees will have a few golden opportunities to stop the bleeding. And for their sake, they better feel the urgency so at least they could finish the season on a high note.