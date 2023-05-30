A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There used to be a time when Alex Rodriguez was the most hated man in baseball. These days, it doesn’t seem that the former New York Yankees superstar slugger is being despised as much as before. However, there will always be people who will never change the way they see him, just like his former teammate in high school and with the Yankees, Doug Mientkiewicz.

In a recent appearance on the Foul Territory podcast hosted by A.J. Pierzynski and Scott Braun, Mientkiewicz did not mince words and said that Alex Rodriguez will “die a lonely man” because of the way he’s handled his relationship — or lack thereof — with his former teammates in high school. Mientkiewicz and Alex Rodriguez were teammates at Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay, Florida.

Mientkiewicz did not stop there.

“This whole ‘father of the year’ stuff, God bless him with his daughters, because it’s got to come a long way,” Mientkiewicz added in his rant about Alex Rodriguez (h/t Kevin Manahan of NJ.com). “But it’s like, ‘You’re just trying to get into heaven now.’ I’m still friends with my high school team. We still text often, not as often as we should, but we still text, group thread, constantly badgering each other. He’s just distant from it. I don’t care how good or how great you become and how far your career goes, you never forget your high school dudes.”’

Mientkiewicz played for one season with Alex Rodriguez and the Yankees in 2007, batting .277 with just five home runs and 24 RBI across 72 games.