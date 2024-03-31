The New York Yankees knocked off the Houston Astros by a final score of 5 to 3 on Saturday, and it was an eventful game to say the least. Manager Aaron Boone's team got key performances from Juan Soto, who hit his first Major League home run as a New York Yankee, and pitcher Marcus Stroman among others, as Stroman gave up zero runs in six innings of work, striking out four hitters in the process.
The Yankees also got an important injury update on second baseman Gleyber Torres prior to the game as he was forced to exit Friday's game with a right thumb injury.
The injury happened on a day when Boone also revealed a concerning DJ LaMahieu injury. Soto also got an injury update prior to his exciting milestone.
Now, the focus is shifting to the ailing Yankees second baseman.
Yankees' Torres Plays Through Thumb Injury as Soto Goes Yard
Torres' situation has improved according to the Yankees' manager. He was able to play on Saturday vs. the Astros and compiled a hit and a walk vs. the ‘Stros.
“Boone said X-rays were negative and Torres, who said it him him in the right thumb, added he's a little sore,” a report from ESPN said about Torres' condition prior to the game.
Juan Soto's first home run as a Yankee gives them a lead in Houston! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7Oa1yn6UmK
— MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2024
Holmes Shuts the Door for Yankees
The Yankees' bullpen finished off the big win on Saturday as Ian Hamilton and Clay Holmes combined to throw three scoreless innings.
Hamilton had two strikeouts and gave up zero runs in two innings of work while Holmes pitched a single inning and also gave up zero runs.
Yankees Set to Face Astros Again on Sunday
A 2:10 p.m. ET first pitch was set for Sunday with the Yankees once again expected to face Manager Joe Espada's team on the road.
Clarke Schmidt is expected to take the mound for New York against J.P. France and the Astros.