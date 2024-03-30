The New York Yankees are taking on the Houston Astros on Saturday night. Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres are both on the latest injury report. Soto twisted his ankle running the bases on Friday, while Torres was hit by a pitch that injured his thumb. The question is this: Is Juan Soto playing tonight vs. the Astros?
*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Juan Soto injury status vs. Astros
Considering Juan Soto injured his ankle in the third inning and played through the injury on Friday, It's believed that Soto will be available for the Yankees on Saturday. However, it is a long season and New York may want to take precautionary action just in case.
This is a fun matchup for baseball fans, as the Yankees are taking on the Astros. Houston has been a problem in recent years while New York is trying to get back to their winning ways. For that reason, Soto's presence could be the difference-maker for the remainder of the series.
With that said, Juan Soto was asked about his injury status leading up to Saturday night's game. The Yankees star didn't seem bothered by his ankle. So much so, he stated that he will be playing against Houston with no restrictions, according to the MLB Injury Report.
“‘Definitely at the moment it hurt, but as the game goes, it felt better,' Soto said. ‘I'm playing [Saturday].'”
Juan Soto has been on fire to begin the new season. He's already recorded two RBIs and three walks. He's one of the league's best hitters and should continue as such for the Yankees this season after being traded from the San Diego Padres. Last season, he finished with an impressive .275 batting average, 35 home runs, and 109 RBIs.
So, when it comes to the question of if Juan Soto is playing tonight vs. the Astros, the answer is yes.