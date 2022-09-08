Yankees’ walkoff win vs. Twins breeds good omens on winning World Series

The New York Yankees have taken their fans on an adventure in the second half of the season.

On Wednesday, the Yankees gave home faithful a high with a thrilling 5-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Oswaldo Cabrera was the hero in that game for New York, as he smacked one to left center to drive Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the plate for the winning run.

osWaldo cabrera👏 The @Yankees take game 1 of the double-header with a walk-off single in the 12th ⬇️ (via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/gT26aGOkZD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 7, 2022

Oswaldo Cabrera’s walk-off hit was the 14th of the season for the Yankees, and it bodes well for their chances to go all the way and win the World Series. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Yankees are a walk-off away from tying their output in 2009 — the last time they stood on top of the baseball world, as they defeated the Philadelphia Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series that year.

The Yankees' 14 walk-off wins this season is their most in a season since 2009, the last year they won the World Series, when they had 15. https://t.co/f5IILkxHjC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2022

The Yankees have seen their huge lead atop the American League East division shrink to fewer than five games since the start of the second half of the season. With the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays getting hot, New York doesn’t have the luxury of relaxing a bit.

After the Twins series ends this Thursday, the Yankees will be on a collision course with the Rays for a crucial three-game series in the Bronx that begins on Saturday.

Currently, the Yankees are given an 87.0 percent chance to win the AL East, a 100 percent chance to make the postseason and7.0 percent chance to win the World Series by FanGraphs.