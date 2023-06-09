The New York Yankees are in a dogfight for position in a loaded AL East. The team knocked off the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Thursday behind five-plus shutout innings from rookie Randy Vasquez.

Vasquez, a right-handed starter from the Dominican Republic, was nearly flawless against Mike Clevinger and the Sox. He gave up just two hits over 5.2 innings and struck out three batters. The Aaron Judge-less Yankees pulled out the win thanks in large part to the pitching staff.

Running on pure heart and adrenaline, Vasquez was pulled from the game with a 3-0 lead. The Yankee Stadium crowd gave him a show of support afterward.

A nice ovation from the crowd for Randy Vasquez! pic.twitter.com/SkOaEXK8Kr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter boasted about his “electric” late breaking slider. Others called him “filthy” and a potential ace of the Yankees' staff.

Oh my god fire me up Randy Vasquez pic.twitter.com/0kXBwSnWKa — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 9, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was the first career win for Vasquez, and it netted him a first from Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Boone spent time chatting with the rookie in a show of mentorship that had MLB Twitter buzzing, according to SportsNet New York reporter Andy Martino.

Aaron Boone just came into clubhouse, found Randy Vazquez to fist bump him, put his hand on his shoulder, look him in the eye and engage him in a long congratulatory chat. Don’t see that all the time. Big moment for the rookie. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) June 9, 2023

The hope among Yankees fans is that Vasquez can bolster a New York pitching staff that is already one of the MLB's best. Aaron Boone's team has a 3.66 combined ERA so far on the season, good for fifth in the majors.

The performance breathed new life into a Yankees fanbase reeling from the announcement of superstar Aaron Judge's injury. Judge was placed on the 10-day injured reserve list due to a big toe injury suffered against the Dodgers. Boone said that it will be a few days before a timetable is revealed for Judge's return.

The Yankees are also without the services of left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes, who was placed on the 15-day injured list.