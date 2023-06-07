The New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium was shrouded in smoke from a nearby wildfire in Canada on Tuesday, creating an eerie scene.

The smoke, which was visible for miles, was caused by more than 160 active forest fires in Quebec, some ignited by lightning strikes but also fueled by unusually dry and warm weather.

The smoke from the fire drifted across the border into the state of New York, and by Tuesday night, it had reached Yankee Stadium. The smoke obscured the view of the stadium from the surrounding area, and it also created a hazy atmosphere inside the stadium. A fan described the smell of “someone burning old furniture.”

It stinks like someone is burning old furniture! — Larry Higgs (@CommutingLarry) June 6, 2023

This ain't the first time Aaron Judge and the Yankees dealt with bad weather. Last year, Game 4 of their American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros was delayed due to rain. The Yankees lost that game, 6-5.

The Yankees are currently 36-25 in the American League East division and the smoke occurred during their game against the Chicago White Sox. They are led by star rightfielder Aaron Judge, who is averaging .291 hits at bats with 40 RBI and 19 home runs across 49 games, as well as a deep supporting cast in Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon.

It's safe to say that they're off to a solid start to the season. Let's hope this smoke in the Yankee Stadium isn't a literal indicator of a dark cloud coming up.

The smoke from the Canada wildfire is expected to continue to drift into New York state for the next few days. The Yankees have said that they will continue to monitor the situation and will make any necessary adjustments to their game schedule as needed.