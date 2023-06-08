The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal blow recently with Aaron Judge heading to the 10-day IL with a big toe injury after crashing into the wall at Dodger Stadium over the weekend.

Shortly after Judge spoke out on the frustration of this latest update, manager Aaron Boone also broke his silence on the reigning AL MVP going on the shelf.

Via Talkin' Yanks:

Aaron Boone says it’ll be a few days until they can put a timetable on Aaron Judge’s injury pic.twitter.com/mJ3e5CoJEA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 8, 2023

Boone basically said that Judge just got a PRP injection in his big toe to try and reduce the pain. It will take a few days for that to heal and for the swelling to reduce. From there, the Yankees could have a more clear timetable as to when the slugger may return.

Aaron Judge was very somber when discussing the toe injury Thursday:

“It doesn't feel great. If it felt great, I'd be out there.

“There's a couple things going on in there,” Aaron Judge said. “They don't want to say a timetable then it's a couple of weeks longer or a couple of weeks less…we're kind of just waiting on a lot of the inflammation and swelling to go down.”

New York's offense is dealing with numerous health problems right now. Aside from Judge, Harrison Bader is also on the IL. Plus, on the mound, Nestor Cortes has a rotator cuff strain.

Despite this latest setback for Judge, he's still raking. The 31-year-old is hitting .291 with an MLB-best 19 home runs while also slugging .674. Hopefully, Judge doesn't miss more than 10 days. New York is currently 36-26, which is third in the AL East.