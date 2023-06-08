New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge will miss at least a week due to a sprain of the big toe on his right foot.

Judge suffered the injury while making a leaping catch in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday.

Is @Yankees Aaron Judge headed to the IL? He suffered a toe injury on this play on Saturday. Read what our panel of Pro Docs think. Plus 8 other MLB injuries we are tracking this week. #RepBX MLB Insights: https://t.co/lu862Df9UL pic.twitter.com/iuIC9X3Hk9 — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) June 5, 2023

He will head to the injured list for the second time this season. He missed 10 days last month with a strained right hip.

Here is what Judge said about his injury, via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner:

“There's a couple things going on in there,” Judge said. “They don't want to say a timetable then it's a couple of weeks longer or a couple of weeks less…we're kind of just waiting on a lot of the inflammation and swelling to go down.”

MLB reporter Bryan Hoch said Judge told him this:

“It doesn't feel great. If it felt great, I'd be out there.”

Aaron Judge has hit for 19 home runs this season, which is second-most in the league (Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has 22).

The Yankees are third in the AL East with a 45-19 record. The division is the best in baseball, as the Tampa Bay Rays have a 45-19 record and the Baltimore Orioles are close behind at 37-24. The Toronto Blue Jays are 35-28, and the Boston Red Sox are at .500 with a 31-31 record.

His absence will hurt the Yankees. New York is in the midst of a stretch in which it has lost three of five games.

Judge was the American League MVP in 2022, batting .311 and hitting 62 home runs with 131 RBIs.