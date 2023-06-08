The injury blows just keep on coming for the New York Yankees. First, it was Aaron Judge who was placed 0n the IL, and now it is Nestor Cortes who lands on the IL, per the Yankees' official Twitter page.

‘Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 6/5) with a left rotator cuff strain. • Recalled LHP Matt Krook (#92) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.'

Cortes last pitched on May 31 against the Seattle Mariners and went five innings giving up two runs. After a dominating start to the season, Cortes now has a 5-2 record with a 5.16 ERA and will now be out for a couple of weeks with a left rotator cuff strain.

The Yankees are chasing the Tampa Bay Rays, who are 8.5 games ahead of them, and the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Now, being without Judge and Cortes for some time is a tough blow for this ballclub, although there are certainly no excuses here.

On the other hand, Gerrit Cole has been impressive with a 7-0 record and a 2.82 ERA, so he will have to continue to pitch well with a flurry of injuries in New York. Carlos Rodon is also injured and has yet to make his Yankees debut, so there are just so many issues going on in New York.

The Yankees have two games left with the Chicago White Sox in a Thursday doubleheader before starting a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox for the weekend.