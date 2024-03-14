YesJulz has fired back at Kanye West after he severed ties with her and imposed a hefty fine of nearly $8 million for alleged violations of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).
In response to West's announcement on Instagram Stories that YesJulz would no longer be involved in the rollout of his project “Vultures,” the influencer took to social media to share damaging messages purportedly from a senior member of West's team, Milo Yiannopoulos, who is accused of being a white supremacist.
The leaked emails revealed that YesJulz ended up fined $7.7 million for NDA violations and terminated for cause, effective immediately. Despite the severity of the fine, YesJulz defiantly challenged West and his team to pursue legal action, declaring, “F–k an NDA. Sue me.”
YesJulz also defended her contributions to West's projects, citing her involvement since 2018 in various initiatives such as the Wyoming rollout, orphanage donations in Uganda, community give-back programs in Chicago, and more. She emphasized that she had never charged artists for her platform's services, despite her capability to break acts and promote music effectively.
Heres what Milo, the Chief of Staff
who controls who gets hired + fired
& when they get paid,
thinks about the very fan base that fought so hard to get Ye his first #1 in over a decade pic.twitter.com/N0FEZTny1k
— Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 14, 2024
Furthermore, YesJulz criticized the “culture vulture” narrative surrounding her, arguing that there are genuine vultures in the industry exploiting creatives, whereas she has always operated with integrity. Seems like Julz had a ton of things to get off her chest.
The public dispute between YesJulz and West highlights the complexities and tensions within the entertainment industry, particularly concerning contractual agreements and allegations of unethical behavior. As the situation unfolds, it's unclear whether legal action is going to take place and how it will impact both parties involved.