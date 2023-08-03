Zach Wilson has had a bumpy start to his NFL career. The quarterback burst onto the scene in his junior season at Brigham Young University, throwing for 3,692 passing yards to soar up NFL draft boards, eventually being selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2021.

Wilson's NFL career started out rough. He threw four interceptions in his second career start and was shut out 26-0 by the Denver Broncos in his third game. Wilson also missed time due to a sprained PCL during his rookie season, which ended with him posting a 9-11 touchdown to interception ratio.

Wilson's second year was equally rough. The Jets' defense helped the team stay in the playoff race, but Wilson's poor play eventually resulted in his benching. In the offseason, the team traded for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson is now the permanent backup, developing under the guidance of the legendary passer.

However, with starters not playing, Wilson will be New York's top quarterback in its preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

It is still to be determined if Wilson will ever develop into a starting-caliber quarterback, or even given the chance to do so again. And while Wilson's professional career has gotten off to a rocky start, his relationship status seems to be doing just fine. Here is everything you need to know about Zach Wilson's girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno.

Who is Zach Wilson's girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno?

Dellanno is an up-and-coming model and social media star. The 21-year-old has amassed over 40,000 Instagram followers and nearly 250,000 TikTok followers. She regularly posts lip-syncs, dance videos and various other social media trends.

The TikToker is a native of New Jersey.

Wilson and Dellanno's Relationship

The duo has had a much calmer year when it comes to relationship drama. A year ago, Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the quarterback of cheating on her with one of Wilson's mother's best friends. Wilson blew the accusations off, but it still sparked a flurry of memes and reactions.

Dellanno and Wilson have been linked since 2022. Their first public appearance together was at a New York Yankees game in June of that year, during which Wilson threw out the first pitch. This summer, Dellanno has posted pictures of the couple together on numerous vacations, including a trip with Wilson's family over Memorial Day weekend and a vacation to the Bahamas.

This is all we know so far about Zach Wilson's girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno.