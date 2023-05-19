Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Nintendo has announced 3 more Mario games coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the Online + Expansion Pack program. The games include three Super Mario Advanced Titles, which released for the Gameboy Advance back in the early 2000s. The games are essentially ports of older Mario titles from the SNES. They will join Super Mario Bros. Advanced 4, completing the series collection for online players.

Super Mario Advance

Super Mario Advance contains both Super Mario Bros. 2, and the classic Mario Bros. Arcade game. So it’s technically two games in one, though the latter is mostly about getting the best high score. Super Mario Bros. 2. was initially released on the NES back in 1988 in North America, but the Advance port is based off of the Super Mario All-Stars version from the SNES. It has better graphics and sound, and still allows gamers to play not only as Mario, but Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad.

Fun Fact: There are two different Super Mario Bros. 2 games for the NES. The original Japanese version is similar to the original Super Mario Bros. NES title that everyone is familiar with. However, players in the U.S. received a re-skinned version of a Famicom (Japanese equivalent to the NES) platformer called Doki Doki Panic. The original Japanese Super Mario Bros. 2, would later come out for Super Mario All-Stars, re-dubbed “The Lost Levels”. The Lost Levels is already available on Switch Online, meaning that both versions of Super Mario Bros. 2 will be playable for all audiences.

Super Mario Advanced 2: Super Mario World

The timeless SNES title makes its return once again onto Nintendo’s newest console. This classic enhanced the series will all new sorts of features. Most notable was the addition of Yoshi, Mario’s dinosaur pal who was sadly often sacrificed to make certain jumps in the game. It also had an open world where players could tackle some levels in whatever order they wanted.

The gameplay is similar to Super Mario Bros. 3, where the player starts off on an overworld map where they can find secrets and branch from the main path. It introduced new power ups, like the cape feather, which allowed the Italian plumber to soar through the skies. The game also let you store power ups, which was an extremely convenient feature that made its way to future titles like New Super Mario Bros. DS.

Super Mario Advanced 3: Yoshi’s Island

It was around the mid-90s when Nintendo started to experiment with Mario, even making games based on other cast members of the series. While Luigi was stuck with the educational Mario is Missing, Yoshi got something better.

Yoshi’s Island is a platformer centered around the loveable dinosaur pals of Mario and Luigi. The game follows different Yoshi’s who work together to bring Baby Mario and Baby Luigi back to the stork, who in turn, brings them back to their parents. The game features a whole new suite of controls to learn, and power ups to obtain while delivering the babies to safety. Yoshi can create and launch eggs, and the game has more puzzles than previous main-line Mario entries.

While Bowser is back and in baby form, it’s actually Kamek, his evil wizard, who plays a major role as the villain.

As a Super Mario title, it stands out as one of the most unique, and has an art style different from the main games.

Release Date & Nintendo Switch Online

All three titles will be available for download on May 26th, 2023.

Additionally, all three of these game’s original versions were already available for Nintendo Switch’s basic online plan. To play these games, you’ll need the Online + Expansion Pass, which will cost $49.99 (USD) annually. If you want to play the original games, then you can just subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online ($19.99 annually).

However, Expansion Pass Members also get access to other Gameboy Advanced Titles, as well as Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. Here’s what’s also part of the Expansion Pass that isn’t a part of the basic online plan:

Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Splatoon™ 2: Octo Expansion

You can compare membership plans on Nintendo’s official website.

