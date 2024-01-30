Jack Black didn't mind the negative reviews for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Even if The Super Mario Bros. Movie made over $1.3 billion at the box office, it wasn't met with stellar reviews. However, Jack Black, who voices Bowser in the film, does not care.

Who cares about negative Super Mario Bros. Movie reviews?

Speaking to Total Film, Black recalled his early reaction to the film. He believed that they had a “hit on our hands” upon first seeing it. This was due to him “laughing and smiling” during the entire movie. But not everyone shared that sentiment.

“And then it came out and it got horrible reviews,” Black recalled. “I was like, ‘What movie did they see?' Luckily, the world didn't listen to Rotten Tomatoes, and it was one of the biggest hits of all time.”

He's right — the Super Mario Bros. Movie has a score of just 59% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Even still, it was a big hit with families and Universal watched as it grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Before Barbie, the Super Mario Bros. Movie was the highest-grossing movie of the year. It was eventually topped, as Barbie made over $1.4 billion worldwide, but the two remain the only films to top $1 billion at the box office in 2023. Oppenheimer was the only one that came close, making over $950 million.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was also a big hit for Illumination, who co-produced the film with Nintendo and Universal. It was the highest-grossing film in the history of Illumination. While it didn't land any Oscar nominations, the film was nominated for three Golden Globes.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day led the animated film as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Jack Black also led the ensemble.