2024 is shaping up to be yet another year of video gaming goodness, and February 2024 is when all of these new games start coming in hot off the oven. It was hard to choose just ten new games to highlight, but if you're going to spend hard-earned dollars and limited time this month on any new releases, these ten should at least be within your consideration. Here are our picks for the top 10 new games of February 2024.

Top 10 New Games of February 2024

It's not going to be a ClutchPoints article if we're not going to give a shoutout to our sports games, and so we start our month with a brand-new NBA mobile game!

10. NBA Infinite

NBA Infinite is a brand-new mobile game coming this February 17, 2024, just in time for the All-Star Weekend. Directly competing with NBA 2K Mobile while also offering completely new experiences. Engage in 3v3, 1v1, or Triple Threat matches while also collecting new players for your team. Upgrade and equip your stars with new abilities and skills and complete the ultimate NBA team that the league can create in NBA Infinite. Available on both iOS and Android.

9. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

While definitely should be your last choice of what you should spend your money on this month, it's still worth paying attention to and playing even just for a while if not out of respect for Kevin Conroy, who plays Batman for the last time in this title. Live service shenanigans and launch issues aside, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lends a short ten-hour ride that has cool cutscenes and action-packed gameplay. Check it out when it arrives on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 2, 2024.

8. Last Epoch

Coming out of Steam Early Access on February 21, 2024. Frenetic Action RPG mixed with time traveling, dungeon crawling, and loot collecting have never been this dark and delightful. Last Epoch might be your best checkpoint if you're just starting to get tired of Diablo IV and looking forward to the release of Path of Exile 2, with Last Epoch being a great middle point between the two games' gameplay and presentation.

7. Foamstars

A game that Square Enix swears isn't a Splatoon clone but for grown-ups, Foamstars will be making its way to the PS4 and the PS5, on February 6, 2024. Create slippery surfaces and surf around the arena at high speed. Use your foam to build new terrain and create the high ground, using it as a vantage point and a defensive structure to defend against attackers. Foam up the opposition and win the match against the opposing team.

6. Helldivers II

Helldivers returns, now in 3D. Following in the footsteps of Risk of Rain, Helldivers II is a sequel that adds a new dimension to its gameplay, literally. Helldivers II will have you and your friends head on dangerous missions defending Super Earth against extraterrestrial invaders. Even your overpowered weapons that slice through alien flesh so easily wouldn't make the task of defending Earth any easier, so teamwork and cooperation are very important in this high-octane game. Get it on both PC through Steam and on the PS5 when it comes out on February 8, 2024.

5. Pacific Drive

When you have a fantastic concept, you take the ball and run with it. That's just what the developers are doing with Pacific Drive, a driving survival game where you drive across the Olympic Exclusion Zone on your trusty car, collecting new parts for your vehicle to upgrade it, and finding fuel and sustenance in the dangerous wilds outside. Drive as much as you want, and you can get as far as you want, but the mysterious entity following you is relentless, and every moment spent outside the safety of your car exposes you to unexplainable danger. Put the pedal to the metal when Pacific Drive arrives on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store and on the PS5 on February 22, 2024.

4. Skulls and Bones

After almost a decade in development hell, Skull and Bones is finally here. Become the Kingpin of the Indian Ocean as you establish your naval empire as the biggest pirate of the seas in Skulls and Bones, a brand-new naval warfare game from Ubisoft. Catch ships, destroy fleets, command your own crew, and collect the most booty in this sea-shattering game. Catch the game on PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the Xbox Series X and the PS5 for free on open beta from February 8-11, before the game heads to full release on February 16, 2024, with all of your gameplay progress carrying over between the trial and the full game.

3. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

A new Mario vs. Donkey Kong arrives exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024. A puzzle action video game that pits two video game icons against each other, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will see everybody's favorite plumber chase everyone's favorite necktied gorilla as Donkey Kong tries to steal Mini-Marios. Run, jump, and backflip your way to rescuing the stolen Mini-Mario toys in this puzzling twist on Mario action. Obstacles like spikes, moving platforms, and falling bricks stand in your way—put your brain to work and figure out the best way to reach the Mini-Marios.

2. Persona 3 Reloaded

A perfectly crafted remake of an often-forgotten classic JRPG, explore the Tower of Tartarus during the Dark Hour, utilizing the power of Personas (and of friendship) to solve mysterious cases that suggest that the end of the world is coming, and only you and your crew of high school misfits have the chance of stopping. All the while, juggle your academics, your extra-curricular activities, part-time jobs, and relationships, just like a normal high school teenager would, in one of the most seminal JRPGs of the PS2 era. Relive the entire experience in Persona 3 Reloaded, available on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on February 2, 2024.

1. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

And finally, we end the month with a huge bang – the sequel to one of the PS4's biggest games, the continuation of Final Fantasy VII Remake. In Rebirth, the plot diverges even more from the original timeline as we follow Cloud and company in a story that's simultaneously new and familiar, with secrets and twists at every turn making even the most seasoned Final Fatansy VII fan double-checking their knowledge about FF7 lore. New faces, familiar faces, new stories, familiar stories, diverging paths, and an emotional roller coaster of a ride will be coming for all JRPG fans who get their hands on this game. Definitely the most-awaited title for this month, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be consuming the time and energy of many gamers when it comes out exclusively on the PS5 on February 29, 2024.

