Tears of the Kingdom Guide: Secrets You Should Know

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there is no way to input cheat codes but there are a lot of secrets that you should know like armor or weapons alongside some clever exploits that you can use to gain the upper hand.

Secrets You Should Know That No One Talks About in Tears of the Kingdom

Remove Fall Damage

In the latest edition of The Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most useful armors that you can get is the Glide Suit. Each piece of this armor increases your mobility while diving through the air but the Set Bonus for it is even better.

When you have unlocked two Great Fairy Fountains, you will be able to upgrade each piece of Glide armor twice. This enables the Set Bonus when wearing all three pieces at once. You will get the ability called Impact Proof which negates all fall damage entirely which means you can dive as fast without having to worry about slowing down. Since you can swap armor anytime, it will also help you get out of a sticky situation by swapping into the Glide Suit so you wouldn’t run out of Stamina after falling from a great height.

Use Amiibo Multiple Times a Day

Similar to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, you can scan an Amiibo once a day for in-game rewards. There is a trick for this, though – You can get into your Switch’s settings and move the console’s clock forward a day to use the same Amiibo again. You may repeat this process as much as you like but take note that if you have already scanned an Amiibo for that day, you won’t be able to scan an Amiibo again on a day you’ve already used.

The items you get have shifted slightly this time around in Tears of the Kingdom. You can use both Zelda-themed and non-Zelda-themed Amiibo to make items immediately appear in front of you. Take note that Non-Zelda-themed Amiibo will reward you with more generic rewards like Rupees or crafting materials. For Zelda-related Amiibo, you get a chance to spawn specific items associated with them – that could be cosmetic Paraglider fabrics, the Link’s horse Epona from Ocarina of Time, or fits from previous Zelda games.

Earn lots of Rupees fast

Rupees are pretty helpful in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and one of the fastest ways to earn them is by cooking and selling Meat Skewers. When you go to the North Tabantha Snowfield in the Northwest section of Hyrule, you will be able to find and hunt tons of moose and bear which provide high-quality meat when killed. Pick it up quickly before it freezes and return to the nearby stable to the south and cook five of those pieces of meat. You can sell the Meat Skewers for more than 300 Rupees each giving you a quick way to make a lot of money without having to break so much of a sweat.

Finding Korok Seeds Faster with the Korok Mask

In Breath of the Wild, you can find the Korok Mask in the DLC while in Tears of the Kingdom, it is available right away for you to use. This armor will give you a warning when a Korok is hiding nearby, making it easy to collect Korok Seeds a lot easier. You can get the Korok Mask after completing the Forest Coliseum which is in the Depths under the northwest corner of the Great Hyrule Forest.

Avoiding Enemies with the Majora’s Mask

Majora’s Mask is a powerful item that was added in Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC. While wearing the Majora’s Mask, most enemies will ignore you instead of being aggressive to you. This makes exploring some parts of the land of Hyrule a lot easier. You can get the Majora’s Mask for completing the Floating Coliseum which can be found in the Depths directly underneath the Coliseum Ruins Southwest of Hyrule Field.

Swap Your Heart and Stamina Containers

As we all know, you can increase Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels by taking Light of Blessing to Goddess Statues but you can actually still change your mind about it. Look for the horned statue hidden away in the Royal Hidden Passage very close to the entrance inside the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing. The passageway here will open after completing at least one Regional Phenomena main quest. When you find the horned statue, it will offer to buy your Heart Container or Stamina Vessel for 100 Rupees and you can buy it back for only 120 Rupees, allowing you to switch one after the other.

Post-Game Completion Tracker

Once you beat the game, Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be able to load your save file right before the final encounter with a star symbol on it, similar to Breath of the Wild. This will let you keep playing but with a few new advantages for completionists. Your adventure log will now show you the total number of Main Quests, Side Quests, Side Adventures, and Shrine Quests there are alongside the number of quests that have already been completed already. A percentage tracker will be added to the screen letting you see how many of the things that would be marked on it you have found including Skyview Towers, Korok Seeds, and a whole lot more.

