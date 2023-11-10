Kurt Warner urges the NFL to avoid rushing to judge San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after losing streak

As the San Francisco 49ers fell back to Earth by losing three straight games, the NFL world quickly turned on quarterback Brock Purdy. After declaring him the MVP through five weeks, many switched and called the second-year pro ‘overrated' and a ‘phony,' who was reliant on his team and scheme for success.

Surely, Purdy deserved some of the blame. He did throw five interceptions in the three losses after throwing none the previous five games, all wins. However, Purdy was far from the only factor that kept the 49ers from winning.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is avoiding any premature assessment of the quarterback. After all, Purdy has only started 13 regular season games, which is not even a full season's worth! Instead, Warner reminded the NFL to stay patient before rushing to judge Purdy.

“I haven't seen enough to say, ‘[Brock Purdy] is one of those elite guys who can win games with his right arm.' That to me is the final qualifier to be elite or a franchise QB,” Kurt Warner said on the Willard and Dibs Show. “But let's think back to Tom Brady through his first 3, 4, 5 years in the NFL. He was not that guy. He had not checked that box… Eventually there comes a time when you have to prove that you are that guy. If you can't, you become a really good player, but maybe not in the elite category.”

“All these guys that were great eventually in their career, they weren't necessarily that guy early on,” Warner said. “Let's give Brock some time. He's done great things in the short period of time in this system, things that make you go, ‘Man, this kid is a really good QB.' Doesn't mean he's a finished product. Doesn't mean he's shown us everything we need to know about if he can be a franchise guy or be an elite QB in this league, but let's give him time to do that!” via 95.7 The Game.

As Warner points out, many quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana needed multiple years before they developed. While this is not to say Purdy will have a career similar to those legends, it does show that he deserves more than 13 regular season starts before his status as elite, good or bad is forever determined.