The Brock Purdy discourse has gone too far!

Perhaps the most talked about quarterback in the NFL, (which is saying something because Dak Prescott is still playing), Purdy continues to either get anointed or dragged every week depending on his play. One week he's an MVP candidate, the next he should benched for Sam Darnold.

The NFL is a reactive league, so these responses are not a shock. However, Purdy is still a young quarterback with room to grow. He hasn't even played a full season worth of games, yet he's judged harsher than many other young quarterbacks.

Yes, the past three weeks have not been great. To go from a four-touchdown game and zero interceptions in five weeks to throwing five picks in three games is a quick dive for the worse.

But as much as the interceptions have hurt and come at poor times, we've also seen Purdy make some of the best plays of his career the past few seasons. Despite being labeled a “system quarterback” who's only good because of Kyle Shanahan and the exceptional talent surrounding him, Purdy has put up more off-schedule plays, runs and high-level throws under pressure than before.

While haters limit him to a quarterback who just dumps the ball off to Christian McCaffrey and throws to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel when they're wide open, he's actually proven during this rocky stretch that he can make plays far higher in difficulty than those.

Because of the ugly loss, this throw from Brock Purdy wasn’t talked about enough… Brock on a rope to George Kittle… over the linebacker, and between two defenders 🎯 pic.twitter.com/2swtsRwYb6 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 30, 2023

Brock Purdy escaping pressure, and hitting Brandon Aiyuk for the 31-yard gainpic.twitter.com/HFym1ZRRtk — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy with the dart to George Kittlepic.twitter.com/VdpyWRWC9Q — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 29, 2023

If anything, 49ers fans should be excited, not worried. These are exactly the kinds of plays the 49ers longed for during the Jimmy Garoppolo days and when they drafted Trey Lance. Brock Purdy may have a learning curve, but that is completely normal for a quarterback who has yet to start a full season and was the last overall pick in the NFL draft.

The biggest thing Purdy needs to clean up are these dumb interceptions. However, even the best quarterbacks have thrown quite a few picks this year. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts are all leaders in interceptions thrown and on winning teams. Not all the interception leaders are good quarterbacks like those four, but the stat shows that Purdy can make these mistakes here and there and still be a good quarterback.

Aside from the turnovers, the other improvement Purdy can make is in the clutch. While Purdy has led a comeback versus the Las Vegas Raiders last season and put the 49ers in position to win versus the Cleveland Browns before the missed field goal, he has yet to win a lot of games when the 49ers are trailing. After throwing multiple interceptions in back-to-back games where the 49ers were trailing, he'll need to lead a few comebacks to prove himself.

Overall, the 49ers have nothing to worry about with Purdy. There may be mistakes, but the criticism has gone too far, and San Francisco is in much better hands with him at quarterback.