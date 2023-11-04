San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not point fingers after his team's latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are currently encountering an unexpected rough patch in the middle of their 2023 season. Although the 49ers exploded out of the gates this year, winning their first five games in relatively convincing fashion, Purdy and his teammates have crashed back down to earth in the form of a three game losing streak heading into San Francisco's current bye week.

Recently, star receiver Deebo Samuel, who has missed the last few games due to injury, broke down Purdy's leadership of the team even as they encounter this losing streak.

“One thing that stood out to me about Brock after we lost to the Bengals was that he'll take full responsibility for his actions and he knows he has to play well,” said Samuel, per the Up & Adams Show. “So before we broke the huddle in the locker room, he was like, ‘Yo guys, this was on me. I got to be better.' So that's one thing that we like about Brock is that he takes full responsibility of his actions. And he knows what he's capable of, and he wants to play the best of his ability every week.”

Brock Purdy was questionable to even take the field against the Bengals last week before clearing concussion protocol the day before the game. He struggled on the afternoon, throwing two interceptions in the loss. The 49ers now will enjoy a much-needed bye week before retaking the field on November 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.