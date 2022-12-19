By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Just a few months ago, fans were ecstatic when Henry Cavill announced on social media that he was back as Superman for DC following a cameo at the end of Black Adam. But with James Gunn and Peter Safran entering the fray comes a shakeup everyone didn’t expect. This led to Cavill announcing that once and for all, he’s no longer playing the Man of Steel for the DC universe, much to the dismay of fans out there. But while this may be seen as DC’s loss, it can certainly be a win for another studio, such as Marvel or Star Wars. We take a look below at several franchises Cavill must be a part of moving forward.

5 fan-favorite franchises Henry Cavill must join after Superman

5. The Wizarding World

Three films into the new franchise and Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t quite recaptured lightning in a bottle when it comes to the Wizarding World franchise. While the Harry Potter films succeeded in years past, the Fantastic Beasts franchise isn’t really killing it at the box office. And though those series of films aren’t looking to be continued right now, a massive change might just be what this cinematic universe needs at the moment.

Enter Henry Cavill. Fresh from his Superman exit from DC, the actor can be used in a new concept for the universe started by Harry Potter. Rather than cast him in something recognizable, it may be best for Warner Bros. Discovery to create a new character and story for him. Cavill, being one of the biggest geeks in the business, can do wonders for this planned concept. And speaking of concepts, the studio could try infusing other genres into this world, such as horror or suspense, in order to give fans something new and refreshing. With him as the new tip of the spear for the Harry Potter cinematic universe, this franchise might just get a new lease on life it so desperately needs.

4. Star Wars

Similar to Harry Potter, Star Wars may benefit from DC’s loss. The thought of having an established actor such as Cavill take on a role in this cinematic universe is more than enough to capture the attention of fans everywhere. And while the recent offerings on Disney Plus have saved what was left of Star Wars after the Sequel Trilogy bombed at the box office, there remains the need to come up with blockbuster films for this franchise.

The formula that can most likely work here is to come up with a new story set in the Star Wars universe. It should pay homage to the past as a minimum, but not be beholden to it or to nostalgia anymore. Along with a very compelling plot, get Cavill to be the face of this franchise to bring it back to the top. With the former Superman’s popularity amongst fans and a new direction to steer into, there’s really no reason not to get invested in this, if ever the concept is developed further.

3. Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon

Fans of George R. R. Martin’s work have always yearned for Cavill to take on a role set in this cinematic universe. And unlike Marvel or Star Wars, this could get bloody or gory for the former Superman if he expresses interest in future seasons of House of the Dragon or a spin-off Game of Thrones project.

Of course, the character everyone wants Cavill to take is no other than Aegon The Conqueror, the first Targaryen king of Westeros. This would line up with a potential prequel series to both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones which is set during the time Aegon took hold of the continent and brought Fire and Blood to the Seven Kingdoms. And just like the forging of these kingdoms into one by Aegon, the formula here isn’t really rocket science. With an actor of Cavill’s degree bonded to one of the best stories in the franchise, there’s really no reason for this concept to fail.

2. James Bond

Along with Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, a lot of people have been urging the powers-that-be to cast Henry Cavill as the next James Bond. With Daniel Craig stepping away from the role, it only makes sense to find the next 007 who can take the franchise to new heights.

For most people, the former Superman actor seems to be the one to pull that feat off. It makes sense, though, because Cavill is British, possesses a ton of swag, and can take on a lot of action scenes without breaking a sweat. Add all of those things together and you’ve got a James Bond that can draw people into the franchise. All that’s missing is a story that will set him apart from Craig, and all the other actors who played the iconic spy over the last decades.

1. Marvel

While every other on this list is compelling on its own, Henry Cavill appearing in a Marvel project is going to break the internet wide open. Whether he takes on roles that really fit him, such as Captain Britain or Hyperion, or is cast as a different character, like Doctor Doom, everyone will surely be talking about this hypothetical development. In any case, an actor with Cavill’s degree plus Marvel’s experience in making great superhero films is a combo that won’t fail.

But of course, it remains to be seen if the former DC actor is going to take other franchise roles apart from the reported Warhammer series he’s helming. If he does, expect that certain franchise to get a big boost with Superman himself in the fray.