By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

With Andor ending a few weeks ago and the next Star Wars series months away, fans will have some time on their hands to check the franchise’s offerings on Disney Plus. Fortunately, there are a lot of films and series to choose from, especially for those who want to binge-watch anything related to Star Wars. For those who want a longer and more satisfying viewing experience, the show format can prove to be more rewarding than watching the movies. We take a look below at some of the best Star Wars series on Disney Plus and why fans should take the time to watch them all.

Andor and the 5 best Star Wars series on Disney Plus ranked

5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

What started out as a means to fill the gap between Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith turned out to be one of the best offerings from Star Wars. The Clone Wars ran from 2008 to 2020 with seven seasons under its belt. It featured a story done through 3D animation that focuses on the war between the Republic and the Separatists before the Empire rose to power or the events of Andor itself.

What’s great about this Star Wars series is it fleshes out the characters from the Prequel trilogy and makes them more relatable to fans. While the portrayal of certain characters and the story from Episode I to III left a lot to be desired, The Clone Wars makes this period a lot more interesting and engaging to watch. This is where fans can see better versions of Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and Count Dooku, among others, and truly learn who they are. Just be prepared, though, because binge-watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney Plus will take a good chunk out of your time with multiple seasons ahead of you.

4. Star Wars: Rebels

Along with The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels is another series fans can follow on Disney Plus. But unlike most offerings from the franchise, this animated series boasts a cast of characters that are just as endearing and relatable as those found in the Original Trilogy. Add in the charm of the period between Episodes III and IV, and you’ve got a multi-season show that can be rewarding when watched straight.

That’s because the main strength of Rebels is veering away from the usual Skywalker-centric formula of the films and going for a more dynamic cast of characters, such as Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Zeb Orrelios, Sabine Wren, and Chopper. But even if that’s the case, this team still boasts a very healthy dynamic, one that will draw fans into their bond. Add the history of how the Rebel Alliance came to be in this period, the appearance of beloved Clone Wars characters, and tons of action, and you’ve got four seasons’ worth of fun to catch on Disney Plus.

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi

After years of countless fans wishing for this project to come true, Obi-Wan Kenobi finally aired on Disney Plus a couple of months ago. It follows the story of Ewan McGregor’s jaded Jedi master after the events of Order 66 as he lives his life hiding from the Empire. That seclusion comes to an end when Senator Bail Organa tasks Kenobi to find a young Princess Leia after she was kidnapped to lure the old Jedi out. This starts a chain of events that leads Kenobi to face Darth Vader in a match a lot of Star Wars fans have been waiting for.

While the series itself is enjoyable and a treat to watch, it suffers from odd pacing and a tendency to heavily lean on nostalgia to succeed. Even though, the dazzling performance by the cast, including Vivien Blair, Moses Ingram, Hayden Christensen, and McGregor himself, is more than enough to catch this Star Wars series on Disney Plus. Taking all of the pros together and fans will end up with a show that brings a lot of heart and closure to those who loved the Original Trilogy.

2. Andor

Before Andor came out, the franchise is mostly known as a saga that revolved heavily around the Skywalker family and the conflict of the Jedi against the Sith. While Rogue One tried to do away with that formula, the film didn’t entirely flesh out the human element of the Rebel Alliance’s struggle against the Empire. In this regard, Andor comes out on top because it manages to bring the story of Star Wars down to something almost everybody can relate to.

With themes of oppression, poverty, and authoritarian rule, Andor accomplishes something that isn’t normally done in Star Wars – make the fight against the Empire as human as possible. This can be seen in pivotal moments in Andor season 1, such as the funeral of Maarva Andor, Cassian being locked up on false charges, and witnessing the plight of minorities under Imperial rule. These things, and more, serve to elevate Andor to one of the best Star Wars series to watch on Disney Plus.

1. The Mandalorian

It’s understandable that a significant part of the fanbase, and even the general viewing public itself, got tired of Star Wars after the sequel trilogy didn’t live up to expectations. That’s why when The Mandalorian first came out, it was a breath of fresh air for everyone. Thanks to its unique blend of nostalgia, an endearing cast, and a captivating story that didn’t involve the Jedi or Sith, this series managed to win the hearts and minds of the public.

After two seasons and a third one coming next year, it only stands to reason that The Mandalorian is on top of this list. That’s because it infused new life into Star Wars at a time when its existence was almost extinguished by the failure of recent films. That, and giving fans new characters that have proven to be worthy of recognition and adulation.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this list will be updated as Disney is scheduled to release Ahsoka and Acolyte soon. In any case, these five Star Wars series won’t fail any fan when binge-watched on Disney Plus.