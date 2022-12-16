By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

After surprising fans with his return in Black Adam, Henry Cavill once again took the breath out of everyone with his announcement of leaving the role of Superman behind. Due to James Gunn’s rumored reboot of the DC universe, it seems that The Witcher and Enola Holmes actor’s stint with the franchise has come to an end. But even if that’s the case, there’ll always be room for his talents over at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We take a look below at five characters Cavill can pull off in the MCU after his exit from DC.

5 Marvel characters perfect for Henry Cavill after shocking Superman exit

5. Silver Surfer

Back before the primary universe in Marvel Comics began, Galactus threatened the existence of Zenn-La by consuming it. One of its residents stood up and sacrificed himself to save the planet. That individual was known as Norrin Radd, who was then transformed into Silver Surfer, a Herald of Galactus. Since then, the cosmic being traveled the universe to find worlds for his master to devour. It wasn’t until the Silver Surfer met the Fantastic Four and turned on his master to save earth from his endless hunger.

Yall want Henry to be Hyperion which is cool but I think Silver Surfer would be the best and most unique role for him to conquer #HenryCavill#Marvelcasting — Taso (@Taso_Sots) December 15, 2022

In the event Marvel Studios gives the green light for this storyline to be developed, an intriguing option to play Silver Surfer is no other than the former Superman himself, Henry Cavill. His chiseled physique and potential to play the stoic alien with a hidden form of humanity within is an idea that will gravitate fans toward the premise. Add the fact that he’ll be part of a revered story from the comics and everyone will surely look forward to this film.

4. The Beyonder

It’s no secret that Marvel is building up the hype toward Avengers: Secret Wars in a few years. With the climax of the Multiverse Saga about to go down, there’s reason to believe that a character from the original version in the comics is also coming in for the ride. This is the Beyonder and while it’s hard to imagine how he’ll work in the MCU, Cavill might just be the ideal person to pull him off.

Henry Cavill as Captain Britain or Hyperion is such boring casting. Make him Dr. Doom or probably the Beyonder. pic.twitter.com/bx6wBww5Xm — James (@JILexander) August 29, 2022

In the source material, the Beyonder was a powerful being capable of creating things at a whim. He came up with Battleword and filled it with different Marvel heroes and villains to fight it out in an all-out slugfest. While the concept is from the 80s, Kevin Feige and company can take elements from the most recent version of Secret Wars in the comics to come up with a story that’s fit for the MCU. If that happens, the former DC actor can surprise everyone why playing the Beyonder in the upcoming Avengers film soon.

3. Hyperion

Without a doubt, Cavill has played Superman well, even with all of the limitations he had to face in the past. With his experience in portraying this kind of character, there’s really no reason why Marvel shouldn’t make full use of his talents by having him play someone similar to the Man of Steel in the MCU. Of course, this guy isn’t as well known as DC’s flagship character, but he can still make a compelling case for fans nonetheless.

If there’s a silver lining to any of this news at least henry cavill as Hyperion is now back on the table. pic.twitter.com/EBIdc9HlIU — Blazecap(Night at the museum era) (@Blazecap1203) December 15, 2022

The character in question is Hyperion and he has been around for decades. Back then, Marvel came up with an analogue of DC’s Justice League called the Squadron Supreme and leading them is a character who’s very similar to Superman. Hyperion has been depicted as both hero and villain in the comics and having Cavill play him would be an absolute treat for fans. Whether he’s given the chance to play the villainous version or the heroic one, Cavill will surely knock this role out of the park for Marvel.

2. Captain Britain

There are few characters in the MCU that are so fitting for Henry Cavill than Captain Britain. The former Superman actor possesses all the possible traits of James Braddock, making him the ideal fit to play the British powerhouse.

Henry Cavill moving into the MCU as Brian Braddock AKA Captain Britain, and properly adapting Excalibur would be the absolute best outcome of this whole sorry situation. Marvel make DC & Warner Brothers' loss, your gain. pic.twitter.com/GqHbHXIjY9 — Adam Azor (@AdamAzor) December 15, 2022

For one, Cavill hails from Britain itself and boasts a physique that’s perfect for the character. Add his charisma and dedication to take on the role and Marvel will be glad that DC chose to let him go recently. Of course, the MCU must come up with the right story to fully maximize Cavill’s talent, especially if he is chosen to play Captain Britain.

1. Doctor Doom

While every character on this list is great and all, there is none more compelling than Doctor Doom. Known in the comics as the Fantastic Four’s primary antagonist, any version played in the MU will surely be a villain on the level of Thanos or Loki. That’s because Victor Von Doom himself is a complex character filled with a lot of traits that make him a captivating antagonist when played live.

Although Marvel Studios can get a seasoned actor to play Doom, the opportunity to nab Cavill for the role is just too good to pass up. His look, popularity amongst fans, and talent can be fully utilized to give life to the villain, which is a far cry from his heroic portrayal of Superman. Without a doubt, this will be a potential win for both parties if ever this becomes real.

But of course, having Cavill over on the side of Marvel is already a big win, if he ever decides to come on board. In any case, the whole world is his playground now after his exit from DC, especially if Cavill becomes part of the MCU.