Former Los Angeles Angels Gold Glove winner Cole Calhoun is calling it a career after 12 seasons.
Calhoun announced Friday on Instagram that he's hanging up the cleats with a lengthy statement. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Calhoun spent 2023 with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cleveland Guardians, but he was strictly in the minor leagues with NY and LA. The outfielder batted .217 in 43 contests for the Guardians and became a free agent after the season concluded.
Calhoun made his name with Angels
The majority of Calhoun's career was with the Halos. After a standout career at JUCO powerhouse Yavapai College and Arizona State, Los Angeles selected him in the eighth round of the 2010 MLB Draft and it only took Calhoun two years to make his big league debut. Once 2014 rolled around, he was the team's everyday right fielder, even winning a Gold Glove in 2015.
Calhoun hit .249 overall during his time with the Angels and smacked a career-best 33 home runs in 2019, the year before he departed for his hometown Arizona Diamondbacks. Between COVID-19 and injuries, Calhoun never found his footing in the desert. 2022 saw him play 125 games for the Texas Rangers but the lefty batted only .196.
While the Angels have had zero playoff success in recent years, fans will remember Kole Calhoun as a key part of the franchise for many seasons. He could spray the ball to all fields, hit for average, and hit bombs. Calhoun also had a cannon of an arm in right field.
The 36-year-old made a point of thanking every single organization that gave him the chance to live out his childhood dream and said it was always his goal to have 10 years of service time in the show, which Calhoun indeed did.
Best of luck to him in retirement.