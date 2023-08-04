The Cleveland Guardians acquired Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kole Calhoun, per Mandy Bell. Cleveland also placed first basemen/designated hitter Josh Naylor and infielder Tyler Freeman on the injured list and called up infielder Jose Tena.

Naylor has performed well in 2023, and losing him will hurt the Guardians' chances of catching the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. Cleveland currently sits 2.5 games behind Minnesota in the division. The addition of Calhoun is interesting, though. He offers impressive defense to go along with left-handed power.

Calhoun did not appear in an MLB game for the Dodgers. He did hit over .300 across 35 games for L.A.'s Triple-A team, per Guardians Prospective on Twitter.

Calhoun last appeared in an MLB game during the 2022 season with the Texas Rangers. He struggled mightily, however, slashing .196/.257/.330 with a .587 OPS and 12 home runs.

Calhoun's best seasons came with the Los Angeles Angels. He won the Gold Glove award in 2015 while hitting 26 home runs. Calhoun's defensive prowess in right field was important to the ballclub without question. In 2019, he took a step forward and clubbed a career-high 33 home runs in what ended up being his final season in Anaheim. The Guardians are hoping he can add some of that power to their lineup as Cleveland's offense has struggled in 2023.

Josh Naylor injury timetable

Josh Naylor, who's dealing with an oblique injury, was given a three- to six-week timetable, according to Bell. Guardians manager Terry Francona referred to the injury timeline as “extremely tentative.”

Cleveland is still in the playoff race despite their underwhelming season. The Guardians will need Naylor to return as soon as possible if they want to win the division, though.