The New York Yankees' loss is the Los Angeles Dodgers' gain. The Yankees released outfielder Kole Calhoun after he exercised an out clause in his minor-league contract. With the former MLB Gold Glove winner on the open market, the Dodgers decided to scoop him up.

Kole Calhoun has joined the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate. The outfielder is playing for the Triple-A Dodgers Tuesday, hoping to make an impression that will eventually get him back to the big leagues. When Calhoun exercised his opt-out, the Yankees had 72 hours to add him to their roster. New York decided to let the veteran hit free agency, allowing him to sign with any other team.

Calhoun is hoping to make the Dodgers' roster and play for a 12th major-league season. In his 11th career season last year, Calhoun hit .196/.257./330 for the Texas Rangers. Calhoun had 12 home runs in 125 games.

In the 2019 season, Calhoun hit a career-high 33 home runs. He won a Gold Glove for the Los Angeles Angeles in 2015. From 2014-2019, Calhoun averaged 22 home runs per year with the Angels.

Calhoun had a .963 OPS at Triple-A when he exercised his opt-out.

The Dodgers acquired Calhoun, the former Yankees' minor-league player, shortly after facing New York in a three-game series. The Yankees took two games from the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Calhoun isn't the only former major leaguer who the Dodgers are taking a flier on. Los Angeles also signed pitcher Mike Montgomery to a minor league deal, according to Oklahoma City Dodgers announcer Alex Freedman. From 2015-2020, Montgomery amassed a 3.84 ERA.

Montgomery had a 5.06 ERA when he last pitched in 2020.