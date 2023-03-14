Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Amid rumors that Aaron Rodgers could be traded to the New York Jets, one Chicago Bears player wants the quarterback to stay with the Green Bay Packers and keep competing in the NFC North.

Safety Eddie Jackson has a good reason for making that wish, though. Throughout his time with the Bears so far–which started in 2017–he has only won one time against Rodgers and the Packers. It was back in 2018 in a game that sealed the NFC North title for Chicago. Overall in his career, Rodgers is 25-5 against the Windy City franchise.

“I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again. We only got him one time in my career. To get him again, it’d be a great feeling,” Jackson said, per Chicago Sun-Times.

Of course not a lot of fans share the same sentiments as Eddie Jackson here. After all, Rodgers has given the Bears faithful so much pain over the last decade that the idea of his possible Green Bay departure comes with a ton of relief. It’s understandable why many don’t want to go through that nightmare again or even think about that possibility.

Nonetheless, it’s easy to see where Jackson is coming from. The Bears are retooling well this offseason, starting things off by trading the no. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft for DJ Moore and a massive haul of picks. Then in the first day of legal tampering period, they landed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards.

But hey, maybe meeting Aaron Rodgers once a year is enough for the Bears?