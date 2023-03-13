A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Chicago Bears have given their defense a big shot in the arm, as they have signed star linebacker TJ Edwards to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Moreover, $12 million of that deal is guaranteed.

This will be the first time for TJ Edwards to suit up for another team outside of the Philadelphia Eagles. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, who inked him to a deal after he went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Edwards played in only four games during his first season in the league in 2019 due to injury but has seen a gradual increase in appearances each year since his rookie year in the league. In 2022, TJ Edwards helped Philly’s incredible stop unit that ranked seventh in scoring defense with just 19.8 points allowed per game and No. 1 against the pass with only 171.6 yards surrendered through the air per contest.

TJ Edwards is a huge get for the Bears. Edwards received an overall rating of 84.8 in 2022 from Pro Football Focus with almost even grades in run defense (83.4), pass rush (81.0), and coverage (79.7).

Edwards immediately will have a huge role on a Bears team that just parted ways with Roquan Smith, who signed this offseason with the Baltimore Ravens for a five-year deal worth $100 million. With TJ Edwards, the Bears got a cheaper replacement for Smith but nonetheless full of potential. Plus Smith is only 26 years old and will be 27 by the time the 2023 NFL season rolls its red carpet.