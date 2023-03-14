ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has felt like the worst-kept secret of the 2023 NFL offseason. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been as cryptic as ever but signs continue to point towards a move to the Big Apple.

The Jets are in the process of signing a different Packers player in wide receiver Allen Lazard, with the team reportedly “working to reach an agreement” with the veteran wideout. While it isn’t Aaron Rodgers just yet, fans are all but convinced that it’s a sign the 4-time NFL MVP is set to follow suit.

AARON RODGERS CONFIRMED — Alex McNeill (@mcneill_60) March 14, 2023

rodgers is a jet — ‎abdullah (@pregamedullah) March 14, 2023

Given the personnel on the Jets roster right now, fans feel as though the move only makes sense as a precursor to the Aaron Rodgers move. Bringing in a receiver Rodgers trusts would bring some familiarity in what would be an entirely new situation.

We have Corey Davis already lol this obviously for Aaron — Matt (@JetsFiend) March 14, 2023

Yeah lazard considering coming here to play with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco pic.twitter.com/3MUVnAiXaH — Ry Oneill 🇵🇷🇲🇽🇮🇪 (@chubz_city) March 14, 2023

Allen Lazard has also gone on record in saying that he would love to know where Aaron Rodgers is playing before making his free agency decision. While it doesn’t guarantee a thing, it’s awfully telling that Lazard is looking to sign with the team most linked to poaching away the Packers QB.

Except Lazard said he’s gonna wait to see where Rodgers goes 👀 — Christopher Olsen (@Chris_olsen15) March 14, 2023

With or without Aaron Rodgers, the addition of Allen Lazard to the Jets’ wideout room wouldn’t be a bad move on its own. He led the Packers in receiving yards last season and has pulled down 14 touchdowns total over the past two seasons. He also brings playoff experience for a New York side looking to end their more than decade-long postseason drought. But at this point, his potential signing matters more as a sign for Rodgers’ imminent arrival than anything else.