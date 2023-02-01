Joseph Ossai and the Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, highlighted by an unnecessary roughness penalty that put the Kansas City Chiefs in field goal range with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Ossai’s sister Peace took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a message with Bengals fans following the loss.

“My family and most especially Joseph [Ossai] appreciates all the love, support, prayers, and kind messages!!” Peace Ossai wrote. “Y’all’s kindness overshadowed the negativity, and I’m personally thankful to y’all for showing that support to him!!”

It was a difficult ending to what was a solid game for Ossai before the game’s penultimate play.

On third-and-four at Cincinnati’s 47-yard line, Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right to gain a first down, and Ossai shoved him from behind as he stepped out of bounds. The two both tumbled to the ground on the sideline and Ossai was whistled for unnecessary roughness.

Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal to win the game on the next play.

“I gotta learn from experience,” Joseph Ossai said after the crucial penalty. “I gotta know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline if it’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty in a dire situation like that. I gotta do better.”

After advancing to the Super Bowl last season, Joseph Ossai and the Bengals will be watching from the sidelines as Mahomes and the Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.