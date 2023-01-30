And then there were two. The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 12.

The Eagles are coming off a big 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. They had a 38-7 win against the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. In the regular season, the Birds were the last team to lose a game, holding the best record for most of the year. Not only that but the team had eight Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro players. That includes MVP finalist Jalen Hurts, who had a breakout year for Philadelphia.

On the other side of the matchup, Kansas City won its third AFC championship in the last five seasons with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. In the week before, the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round. Dating back to the regular season, they have won 12 out of their last 13 games. On top of that, the Chiefs ended up having seven Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro players. One of them was star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is one of the frontrunners for MVP.

With the two best teams in the NFL playing, this could go down as an instant classic. With that being said, here is a bit of the history between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their highly anticipated clash in the Super Bowl LVII.

All-time record and results, playoff history

Although brief, the history between the Eagles and Chiefs goes way back. The teams first faced each other in 1972 with Philadelphia coming out with a one-point victory on the road.

Dating back to 1972, Philadelphia and Kansas City have only squared off against one another nine times. The Chiefs lead the series with five wins against the Eagles’ four. There has never been a tie between the two teams. All of those contests were in the regular season, with this year’s Super Bowl being the first time they face each other in the postseason as they have always been in different conferences.

Last time Eagles and Chiefs faced each other

Although they only have nine matchups under their belt, the last time the Eagles and Chiefs faced each other was very recent.

In Week 4 of the 2021 regular season, Philadelphia hosted Kansas City at Lincoln Financial Field. The Chiefs were having a rough start to the season, going just 1-2. The Eagles were also 1-2 with this being a transition year for the franchise. This was the first season with Hurts as a full-time starter as Philadelphia traded longtime Bird Carson Wentz in the offseason.

Other than a brief 10-7 lead in the first quarter, the Birds could not contain the Chiefs. By halftime, Kansas City had a 21-13 lead. Philadelphia would keep it a one-possession game until a turnover on downs sealed the deal in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs would win 42-30.

In the game, Mahomes went 24-for-30 for 278 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. The problem for the Super Bowl is that the quarterback will be without two of the team’s biggest offensive weapons from that day. Now with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill led both teams with 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 14 carries for 102 yards. The running back has not played since November due to a high ankle sprain.

For the Birds, Jalen Hurts went 32-for-48 for 387 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. Contrarily to the Chiefs, the Eagles will have its main receiver available in Arizona. Then a rookie, DeVonta Smith had the first 100-yard game of his career. He recorded 122 yards on just seven receptions.

Although Philadelphia did better through the air, Kansas City had the advantage on the ground. Edwards-Helaire had just one less rushing yard than the Eagles as a team. Also, the Chiefs scored touchdowns in all five opportunities they had in the red zone as opposed to the Eagles going 3-for-6.

While they do not face each other as often as others, their 2021 matchup could be an indicator that the Super Bowl could be a high-scoring game. Philadelphia has most of its young core intact, on the other hand, Kansas City will be without two important offensive pieces from that day. Still, with both Mahomes and Hurts playing at an MVP level, Super Bowl LVII could go down in the history books as a thrilling one.