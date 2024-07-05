Nicole is an A-Rank Ether Support character available to all Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) players. This guide will teach you the best build for Nicole in ZZZ, from her Disk Drives to her W-Engines, and more.

Players get a copy of Nicole at the start of ZZZ. More copies of her are available as part of the Standard and Rate-up banner. We also have a guide on Nicole’s kit if you want to learn more about what she does.

Best Nicole W-Engine

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip on Nicole:

1. Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)

Weeping Cradle turns Nicole into a DMG buffer, as it increases the team’s DMG when Nicole Attacks. It also helps that Nicole’s Skill and Ultimate serve as damaging Crowd Control, so her team will be able to dish out even more DMG to the enemies.

2. The Vault (A-Rank)

This is Nicole’s signature W-Engine and is fairly easy to get. As she can easily deal Ether DMG, the DMG bonus from the W-Engine will have a 100% uptime. Additionally, it increases her Energy Regen, allowing her to charge her EX Special Skill and keep applying the DMG increase.

3. Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)

This W-Engine can provide a decent ATK bonus to all team members as long they attack. The only downside (which isn’t really a downside) is that you do have to keep switching characters to maintain the DMG bonus.

4. [Reverb] Mark III (B-Rank)

This W-Engine provides an ATK% bonus to the entire team whenever Nicole launches a Chain Attack or her Ultimate. It has a decent duration, and a long cooldown, so activating it over and over again may be difficult. However, it’s possible to always activate it on cooldown.

5. [Reverb] Mark II (B-Rank)

This is a good W-Engine for teams that rely on Anomaly buildup and damage. It also provides Energy Regen for Nicole. Outside of that, however, it doesn’t give much to the team.

Best Nicole Disk Drive

Here are the best Disk Drives for Nicole

1. 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Freedom Blues

Swing Jazz is the perfect Disk Drive for support characters, and Nicole is now exception. This gives her Energy Regen, as well as provide a DMG buff to all team members when launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate. The Freedom Blues increases her Anomaly Proficiency, making it easier to Corrupt enemies.

2. 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Chaotic Metal

This is the same as the above set of Disk Drives, except it buffs Nicole’s Ether DMG instead of giving her Anomaly Proficiency. This turns Nicole into a Sub DPS of sorts, as long as she keeps using her attacks that deal Ether DMG.

3. 4-Piece Chaotic Metal, 2-Piece Swing Jazz

Woodpecker Electro provides Nicole with CRIT Rate, as well as an ATK buff whenever she crits with her Basic Attack, Dodge Counter or EX Special Attack. Polar Metal provides additional Ice DMG.

For the Disk Drives, get Anomaly Proficiency on Disk 4, Ether DMG% on Disk 5, and Energy Regen on Disk 6. For Substats, try to get more Anomaly Proficiency and Energy Regen.

Best Nicole Builds

Premium Build

W-Engine – Weeping Cradle

Disk Drive – 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Freedom Blues

Team – Nicole, Zhu Yuan, Anby

At the moment, Nicole’s Premium team is impossible to make as Zhu Yuan is not yet available. Once she is, however, Nicole becomes Zhu Yuan’s premiere support. This is thanks to Nicole’s Additional Ability that increases the Ether DMG that her team deals to enemies she debuffs.

Anby can help Stun and Daze enemies, before Zhu Yuan swoops in and deals a huge amount of damage to the enemy.

F2P Build

W-Engine – [Reverb] Mark III (B-Rank)

Disk Drive – 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Freedom Blues

Team – Nicole, Anby, Billy

This is the best F2P team for Nicole owing to the fact that she is a Cunning Hare, and players get the entire Cunning Hares as their starter team.

Nicole will provide the debuffs and buffs for her team, Anby will Sun and Daze enemies, and Billy will swoop in and deal tons of damage to debuffed and stunned enemies.

If they can, the player should equip one of the A-Rank options instead of the B-Rank W-Engine, as Nicole could be lacking in stats with the B-Rank one.

That’s all for our guide on the best W-Engine, Disk Drive, and team build for Nicole in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the official client.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.