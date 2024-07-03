Grace is an S-Rank Electric character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This Belobog Heavy Industries loves machines and is capable of taking even the strongest ones down. In this guide, we will talk about Grace’s kit, her skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Grace Kit In ZZZ

Grace is available in ZZZ as a starter character. Players can get more copies of her during his rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Grace Background

Grace is an S-Rank Electric Anomaly character. Anomaly characters specialize in building up the enemy’s Attribute Anomaly debuff, which will deal extra damage once it fills up.

Grace Ascension Materials

Grace will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4

Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32

Controller Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Grace Skill Materials

Each of Grace’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Shock Chip x10

Advanced Shock Chip x30

Specialized Shock Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Greta x59

Source Code – Dreaded Foundry x9

Dennies x400,000

Grace Skills

Basic Attack – High-Pressure Spike: Unleashes up to 4 strikes, dealing Physical damage. Graces Basic Attack Combo won’t be interrupted when she launches a special attack, EX Special attack, Dash attack, Dodge Counter, or Dodges during Basic Attacks. penetrating attack, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge – Safety Regulation: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Quick Inspection: Slide forwards and shoot, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge Counter – Violation Penalty: Throws a grenade at enemies, dealing Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Obstruction Removal: Throws a grenade to the front, dealing Electric damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Supercharged Obstruction Removal: Grace leaps backwards in the air and throws two grenades to the front, dealing Electric damage.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Collaborative Construction: Throws three grenades into the air then strafes to detonate them, dealing massive Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Demolition Blast – Beware: Unleashes an Ether Grenade which explodes in the air and splits into four smaller grenades, dealing massive Electric damage. When this skill hits, ignore 10% of the targets DMG RES. Character is invulnerable while using this skill

Core Passive – Pre-Driven Needle: When Graces Basic attack hits an enemy, the Anomaly Buildup dealt to the struck target by her Special and EX Special Attacks is increased by 15% for 3s

Additional Ability – Tech Support Dept.: When there are at least 2 Electric Agents in your squad: Grace’s Electric damage is increased by 30%.

When there are at least 2 Pierce Agents in your squad: The entire squad generates 0.1 Energy per second when there are Shocked enemies in battle.

Reactive Assist – Incident Management: Throws a grenade at the enemy, dealing Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill

Evasive Assist – Rapid Risk Response: Dodge the enemy’s attack and trigger Vital View. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Counter Volt Needle: Press Special Attack after a Evasive Assist to activate. Unleash a spinning hail of bulletfire against enemies in front and throw a grenade, dealing Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Grace Talents

Recharge Chamber: When the 4th move of Grace’s Basic Attack hits an enemy, all squad members gain 0.3 Energy. Within the same move, this effect can grant a max of 2.4 Energy to the squad.

Lightning Piercer: When Grace’s thrown grenade during a Basic Attack, Special Attack or EX Special Attack hits an enemy, the target’s Electric Resistance is reduced by 15%, and Electric Attribute Anomaly Resistance is reduced by 15%, lasting for 8s.

Chief Mechanic: All skill levels +2

Burst Capacitor: When using her EX Special Attack, Grace gains 6 stacks of Charge (max 6 stacks). When her Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy, she expends 1 stack of Charge to increase her Energy Generation Rate for the current skill by 50%.

Frosty Cold Iron Witch: All skill levels +2

Detonation Trigger: Right after the second, third, or fourth move in a Basic Attack, using a special Attack or EX Special Attack enhances the skill, throwing an additional grenade and increasing the damage dealt by each grenade by 200% of its original value.

That’s all for Grace’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC. Pre-loads are currently available for the game.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.