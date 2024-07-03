Nicole is an A-Rank Ether character that players get for free when they play Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This leader of the Cunning Hares has a thing or two to teach players about money management. In this guide we will talk about Nicole’s kit, her skills, talents and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Nicole Demara Kit In ZZZ

Nicole Demara is available in ZZZ as a starter character. Players can get more copies of her during her rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Nicole Background

Nicole is an A-Rank Ether Support character. Support characters provide buffs to team mates or applies debuffs or crowd control on enemies, giving her team opportunities to deal huge amounts of damage.

Nicole Ascension Materials

Nicole will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Support Certification Seal x4

Advanced Support Certification Seal x32

Ruler Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Nicole Skill Materials

Each of Nicole’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Ether Chip x10

Advanced Ether Chip x30

Specialized Ether Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Newborn Dullahan x59

Source Code – Tempest of Madness x9

Dennies x400,000

Nicole Skills

Basic Attack – Cunning Combo: Unleashes up to 3 strikes, dealing Physical damage.

Basic Attack – Do As I Please: After using a Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, Nicole can reload, and her Basic Attack and Dash Attack are enhanced, increasing the bullet damage.

Dodge – Speed Demon: Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Hold Dodge to reload after dodging, enhancing Basic Attack and Dash Attack up to 8 times.

Dash Attack – Jack in the Box: When moving Moving during a dodge press Basic Attack: Dashes in the target direction and strikes nearby enemies, dealing Physical damage.

When not moving Moving during a dodge, press Basic Attack: Vaults backward and launches a ranged attack against enemies in front, dealing Physical damage. Automatically reloads after the attack to enhance her Basic Attack and Dash Attack, up to 8 times.

Dodge Counter – Diverted Bombard: Dodge backwards and send ranged strikes at enemies in front, dealing Ether damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Automatically reloads after the attack to enhance Basic Attack and Dash Attack up to 8 times.

Special Attack – Sugarcoated Bullet: Unleashes a ranged strike against enemies in front, dealing Ether damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. Automatically reloads after the attack to enhance Basic Attack and Dash Attack up to 8 times.

EX Special Attack – Stuffed Sugarcoated Bullet: A powerful ranged strike, generating an energy field that pulls enemies towards its center to deal Ether damage.

Hold Special Attack down to charge up this attack, during which a small energy field is generated at the muzzle as Energy is consumed, dealing bonus damage to enemies nearby. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Automatically reloads after the attack to enhance Basic Attack and Dash Attack up to 8 times.

Chain Attack – Ether Shellacking: Unleash powerful ranged strikes at enemies in a small area, generating an energy field that pulls enemies towards its center to deal Ether damage. Character is Invulnerable while using this skill. Automatically reloads after the attack to enhance Basic Attack and Dash Attack, up to 8 times.

Ultimate – Ether Grenade: Unleash powerful ranged strikes at enemies in a small area, generating an energy field that pulls enemies towards its center to deal Ether damage. The anomaly Buildup dealt to the struck target is increased by 10%. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Automatically reloads after the attack to enhance Basic Attack and Dash Attack up to 8 times.

Core Passive – Mechanical Case: When using a Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, Nicole reloads, enhancing her Basic Attack and Dash Attack, increasing the damage of her bullets by 8%, and generating 0.04 additional Energy whenever an enemy is struck.

Additional Ability – Hare of Many Burrows: When there are at least 2 Ether Agents in your squad

When Nicole’s Chain Attack hits a Stunned enemy, the targes Stun DMG Multiplier increases by 22% (only triggers once for the team).

When there are at least 1 Strike and 1 Pierce Agent in your squad: Nicole’s Assist Follow-Ups inflict 20% more Daze.

Reactive Assist – Emergency Bombard: Dodges backwards and unleash a ranged strike against enemies in front, dealing Ether damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Automatically reloads after the attack to enhance Basic Attack and Dash Attack up to 8 times.

Evasive Assist – Lucky Rabbit’s Foot: Dodge the enemy’s attack and trigger Vital View. Character is Invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Window of Opportunity: Charge forward and bombard enemies, dealing Ether damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Nicole Talents

Supercharged Bomb: The damage dealt and the Attribute Buildup inflicted by Nicole’s EX Special Attack increase by 15%. For each additional 0.1s of charging when Nicole activates her EX Special Attack, the duration of the energy field created at the target location increases by 0s.

Charging Device: When Nicole hits an enemy with her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, the attack’s Energy Generation Rate is increased by 25%.

A Hare’s Cunning: All skill levels +2

Field Expansion: When Nicole uses her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, the radius of the energy field generated increased by 3m.

Industry Star: All skill levels +2

Corrupting Energy Field: When Nicole’s energy fields deal damage to an enemy, the target’s Attribute Anomaly RES is reduced by 2.5%, stacking up to 20 times, and lasting 12s. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

That’s all for Nicole’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

