Ellen is an S-Rank Ice character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). Don’t mess with this maid of the Victoria Housekeeping Co, unless you want a chunk of you bitten off. In this guide, we will talk about Ellen’s kit, her skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Ellen Kit In ZZZ

Ellen Joe is available in ZZZ as its launch Rate-up Agent. Players can get more copies of her during the first half of ZZZ Version 1.0.

Ellen Background

Ellen is an S-Rank Ice Attack character. Attack characters serve as the primary source of damage in a team, dealing huge amounts of damage, especially to stunned enemies.

Ellen Ascension Materials

Ellen will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Ellen Skill Materials

Each of Ellen’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Freeze Chip x10

Advanced Freeze Chip x30

Specialized Frezze Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Newborn Dullahan x59

Source Code – Tempest of Madness x9

Dennies x400,000

Ellen Skills

Basic Attack – Saw Teeth Trimming: Unleashes up to 3 slashes, dealing Physical damage. Hold or double-press during the 3rd attack to extend the attack duration.

Basic Attack – Flash Freeze Trimming: Launch 3 attacks at enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Each attack consumes 1 point of Flash Freeze Charge. Hold or double-press during the 3rd attack to extend the attack duration.

Dodge – Vortex: If a Perfect Dodge is triggered, Ellen obtains the Quick Charge effect. Quick Charge: The next Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush has a reduced charge time. This effect lasts up to 5s. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash – Roaming Hunt: Enter the Roaming state, use the joystick to control Ellen’s direction, and release to stop. Ellen is invulnerable for a brief time after activation.

Dash Attack – Arctic Ambush: While in the Roaming state. Delivers a spinning slash to enemies before opening her scissors for a swift scissor attack, dealing Ice damage. Gain 1 point of Flash Freeze Charge when the swift scissor attack hits.

Hold the attack button to charge the attack and trigger an enhanced scissor attack, dealing massive Ice damage. Gain 3 points of Flash Freeze Charge when the enhanced scissor attack hits.

If the enhanced scissor attack hits a Frozen enemy, it always triggers Shatter. Anti-interrupt level is increased while charging and using an enhanced scissor attack, and damage is reduced by 50%.

Dash Attack – Flash Freeze:

When Ellen’s Flash Freeze Charges are greater than 3, the Flash Freeze effect is activated. Once Flash Freeze activates, Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks expend Flash Freeze Charges, dealing massive Ice damage. When her Flash Freeze Charges are used up, the Flash Freeze effect ends.

Ellen can have up to a max of 6 Flash Freeze Charges.

Dash Attack – Monstrous Wave: Slashes all nearby enemies in front, dealing Physical damage.

Dash Attack – Cold Snap: When Flash Freeze is in effect. Launch a dashing slash attack at enemies in front, dealing

Ice damage. Consumes 1 point of Flash Freeze Charge.

Dodge Counter – Reef Rock: Rapidly move through enemies with open scissors for a cutting strike, dealing Ice damage. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Special Attack – Drift: Use a quick tail sweep attack in front, dealing Ice damage. Anti-interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Tail Swipe: Perform a forceful tail whip attack that deals massive Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Sharknami: If Ellen has enough Energy after using EX Special Attack: Tail Swipe. Delivers multiple powerful slashes in front, dealing massive Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Avalanche: Fall from above and unleash an Ice storm, dealing massive Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Endless Winter: Fall from above and unleash an ice storm before a powerful scissor strike, dealing massive Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Sharp-Toothed: When Ellen uses a charged Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush to deal an enhanced attack, or consumes a Flash Freeze Charge to activate Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming, the skill’s Crit DMG is increased by 20%.

Additional Ability – Sharp-Toothed: When there are at least 2 Ice Agents in your squad: Ellen’s Ice damage is increased by 7.5%. Attacking stunned enemies grants a further 12.5% increase.

When there are at least 2 Slash Agents in your squad: When Ellen’s EX Special Attack hits an enemy, gain 1 point of Flash Freeze.

Reactive Assist – Shark Sentinel: Speedily move through the enemy with open scissors for a cutting strike, dealing Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – Wavefront Impact: Parries the enemy’s attack, inflicting massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Shark Cruiser: Charge and slash enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Rapid tap or hold during the attack to extend the duration of the skill. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ellen Talents

Glacial Omen: When Ellen or any friendly unit Freezes an enemy, Ellen gains 3 Flash Freeze Charges, and gains the Quick Charge effect. This effect can trigger once per 1s.

Arctic Ocean Predator: When Ellen charges her Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, the skill’s damage increases by 50%, and Ellen is invulnerable during the enhanced Scissor attack. Upon hitting a Frozen enemy, the damage dealt further increases by 100%.

Overtime-Intolerant: All skill levels +2

Endless Hoarfrost: When using Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming or Dash Attack: Cold Snap, Ellen expends 1 Flash Freeze Charge to generate 3 Energy and 1 stack of Chill.

Chill: Ellen’s Ice damage increases by 15%, lasting 10s, stacking up to 3 times. Duration is refreshed when re-activated.

Adequate Sleep: All skill levels +2

The Feast Begins: EX Special Attack: Tail Swipe deals 20% more damage. On skill use, Ellen deals 30% more Crit DMG, lasting 15s. Duration is refreshed when re-activated

EX Special Attack: Sharknami deals 40% more damage. Use up to 3 points of Flash Freeze Charges. For each point of Flash Freeze Charge consumed, the attack’s damage is further increased by 20%.

That’s all for Ellen’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

