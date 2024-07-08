Giannis Antetokounmpo is now set to compete in the Olympics for the first time. The Greek Freak secured his team's spot after scoring 23 points to help Greece defeat Croatia 80-69 on Sunday in one of the four Olympic Qualifying Tournament finals. These tournaments determined the final spots in the 12-team field for the Paris Games.

Antetokounmpo posted in his social media stating, “I have never cheat the game.. See you in Paris🙏.” He has now brought Greece to their first Olympic appearance since 2008. It was a double celebration for the 29-year-old forward on Sunday, as he was also awarded the TISSOT MVP of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024 in Greece.

Adding this MVP award to his illustrious career, he now boasts a remarkable list of achievements including an NBA championship, NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, top scorer of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022, and now, among his numerous accolades, an Olympian.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in international play

Giannis played for Greece in the 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in Turin, where his team suffered a loss against the Croatian national squad. The Greeks were led by a 22-year-old Antetokounmpo at the time, fresh off his third NBA season. Giannis struggled with his shooting, going 3 for 14 from the field, scoring 9 points, and grabbing 9 rebounds in a 61-66 defeat for his team.

Antetokounmpo born in Athens to Nigerian immigrant parents, has been a fixture on the Greek national team for years.

With Greece's historical challenges in international competitions, the Milwaukee Bucks star was visibly emotional on the court, finally achieving his dream of heading to Paris later this month.

Antetokounmpo's performance in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Giannis scored 32 points in his first game of the event, making all 11 of his field goals against the Dominican Republic. He then opted to sit out the game against Egypt to allow himself more time to recover for the semi-finals.

Against Luka Doncic and Slovenia, Antetokounmpo contributed 13 points in only 21 minutes of play, with Greece +31 while he was on the court.

In the final against Croatia, Antetokounmpo faced Los Angeles Clipper center Ivica Zubac's imposing presence but still managed to score 23 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists in 29 minutes of play.

Georgios Papagiannis contributed 19 points for Greece, with Nick Calathes adding 14 points.

Zubac led Croatia with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Mateo Dreznjak and Mario Hezonja each contributed 15 points, while Dario Saric added 14 points.

Greece in the Olympics

Greece will compete in Group A during the Paris Games, where they will face Australia, Canada, and either Spain or Bahamas in the opening stage.

Already confirmed for the Paris field are the four-time defending gold medalist U.S., along with France, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan, Canada, and Australia. France secured their spot as the host nation, while the other seven teams earned qualification based on their performances at the World Cup last summer.

Following the World Cup, 24 teams competed for the final four slots through winner-take-all qualifiers that began last week. Brazil secured the first of those spots on Sunday, followed by Greece and Spain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game last season with the Bucks. However, the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year, despite bringing in Damian Lillard for the season.