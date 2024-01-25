Which free agents should we keep, Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks are at a pivotal juncture as they approach the 2024 NFL free agency period. Following a season marred by disappointment with a 9-8 record and a playoff miss, the team urgently needs to fortify its roster for a compelling comeback. Faced with 14 unrestricted free agents, the Seahawks are confronted with challenging decisions. As the free agency window approaches, the Seahawks must thoughtfully assess which players to re-sign to ensure a competitive and resilient roster for the upcoming season.

Seahawks' 2023 Season Recap

The Seahawks' journey through the 2023 NFL season was akin to a rollercoaster. It concluded with a heart-wrenching absence from the playoffs. Despite sporadic displays of brilliance, the team grappled with inconsistency. They faced defensive challenges and offensive struggles due to injuries and performance issues. The absence of key contributors in crucial moments underscored the necessity of retaining top-tier talent for the 2024 season.

The ongoing search for a new head coach for the Seahawks reflects the need for change after Pete Carroll's departure. Sure, the impact of Carroll's removal may not have fully resonated with fans. Still, the reality remains that the team underperformed, emphasizing the importance of a fresh coaching perspective. Carroll's new role as an “advisor” signals a shift, with a replacement on the horizon.

Free Agency Outlook

Now, the salary cap presents challenges. However, the Seahawks should make an effort to retain a select group of free agents capable of propelling the team back into the postseason in 2024 with the right leadership. The focus on the top four players they should re-sign becomes even more crucial in this unique offseason. Again, it is marked by the Seahawks' quest for a new head coach. That's the first change in the coaching staff in 14 years. Once a coach is appointed, attention will shift to essential offseason decisions, particularly regarding the impending free agents. There are 15 unrestricted, three restricted, and five exclusive rights free agents.

Here we will look at the Detroit Best players Seahawks must re-sign in 2024 NFL free agency.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Sure, there are compelling arguments favoring parting ways with seasoned linebacker Bobby Wagner. However, given his age and the Seahawks' shift to a new head coach, his current salary of $5.5 million this year makes it nearly impossible to find a more cost-effective option. Wagner remains the team's premier tackler and run defender. He significantly contributes to its competitiveness.

Wagner demonstrated that he still has gas left in the tank. He secured second-team All-Pro honors on a one-year deal worth $6.25 million. Expressing his desire to keep playing, the 34-year-old linebacker's return might be influenced by Carroll's departure. As far as we're concerned, Wagner can continue in his role for as long as he desires.

Leonard Williams, DE

The decision to re-sign Leonard Williams is a clear-cut choice. The Seahawks invested a second and fifth-round pick to acquire him. Not surprisingly, he emerged as the team's top defensive player in critical moments. Despite the potential for a high compensatory pick in return, it would be imprudent to let Williams depart. This is especially true considering the value of disruptive interior linemen.

Williams stands out as a marquee name for this team. Delivering as expected, he notched four sacks and nine tackles for a loss in 10 games. At 29, Williams still has prime years ahead. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 16th-best available free agent, suggesting a three-year deal worth up to $51.75 million with $37.25 million guaranteed. It seems unlikely that a new coach wouldn't want to bring Williams back into the fold. Even if significant roster adjustments are needed, retaining Williams is imperative.

Devin Bush, LB

Initially signed as insurance during Brooks' recovery from knee surgery, Devin Bush had limited opportunities to play. That was until starting against his former team in Week 17. While not expected to be a highly sought-after free agent in March, his affordability could make him a valuable bridge option at linebacker. Of course, that also depends on whether Wagner or Jordyn Brooks returns.

Noah Fant, TE

Noah Fant earned $6.85 million in 2023 after the Seahawks exercised his fifth-year contract option in 2022. However, he had career lows in every statistical category with 32 receptions for 414 yards and no touchdowns. Despite his underwhelming performance, Fant is listed as PFF's 53rd-best free agent with a projected three-year deal valued at $27 million. The Seahawks must weigh the cost against potential contributions when deciding whether to retain the tight end. We think he's still worth it, though. There's still some upside in him.

Looking Ahead

The Seattle Seahawks' decisions surrounding key players are paramount for the team's resurgence. Retaining stalwarts like Bobby Wagner and Leonard Williams hold the key to rejuvenating the Seahawks' competitiveness. Devin Bush's potential role as an affordable bridge option and evaluating Noah Fant's future contribution against his contract projection further add intricacies to the decision-making process.

With the team undergoing a coaching transition after Pete Carroll's departure, the choices made in free agency will not only shape the 2024 roster. They will also set the tone for a new era in Seahawks football. The front office faces the delicate task of balancing financial considerations with the imperative of maintaining a roster capable of reclaiming its position among the NFL elite.