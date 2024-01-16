Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks on the future of the organization with head coach vacancy.

The general manager of the Seattle Seahawks recently released a statement on the team's search for a head coach. They parted ways with long-time head coach Pete Carroll in the offseason, now looking for their next leader. John Schneider spoke on the team's options and the process that goes through hiring a head coach for the organization.

“You definitely have to look at the history. You have to look at the different experiences those individuals have had. We've done a ton of study on that already. We've been looking at it for years,” said Schneider, per Mike Dugar at The Athletic. “Special teams coaches at coach (John) Harbaugh… Obviously, he stands out with all the success they've had in Baltimore When you're the special teams coach you have a really good feel for and you're in the midst of who's going to inactive, active all throughout the week, and the planning on both sides of the ball ith the offensive staff and the defensive staff and what both groups are looking for.”

Seattle is in a rare situation they haven't seen in years. They'll likely be patient in filling the head coach vacancy after having Carroll with the team for 14 seasons. The Seahawks seem to have been preparing for this scenario, but now the time has come to make a decision.

“There's a balance too, if you ire a defensive coach and he hires a really good offensive coordinator and then that offensive coordinator is going to leave the next year, then what kind of consistency are you going to have with the quarterback,” said Schneider.

Schneider and the Seahawks are looking at all options. The Seahawks have been a very successful organization for years, but a real challenge goes against their consistency. They have weapons to work with, so it will be interesting to see how Schneider and the team tackle the coaching search.