John Schneider explains the qualities he expects from the team's next head coach

Following the Seattle Seahawks' failure to make the playoffs, it was recently announced that Pete Carroll would be stepping down as head coach after 14 years. Team owner Jody Allen clarified that Carroll would not be fired, but would be transitioning to a team advisor role.

Now, talks have been going around on who the Seahawks are eyeing as a potential replacement. General manager John Schneider recently appeared in a press conference, addressing questions on the team's ongoing search.

Asked what qualities he would prefer for the Seahawks' next coach, Schneider emphasized team culture and “evolving” to the next level.

“That's it. Our culture and how are we evolving — who's going to help us move to the next level,” Schneider said, per the Seahawks' official X account. “How are we going to compete with everybody that we need to compete with and advance this organization moving forward?” he added.

Carroll's tenure with the Seahawks

Carroll's best year with the Seahawks came during the 2013 season, wherein he coached the team to a Super Bowl Championship. However, after a Super Bowl loss the following year, the Seahawks never appeared on the grand stage again.

Multiple playoff eliminations transpired in the years that followed, and this season's shortcomings resulted in the end of Carroll's tenure.

Regardless, Pete Carroll will always be remembered for bringing the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title. Adding two NFC championships to his name, the veteran coach has already cemented himself in the Seahawks' record books.

Now, a new chapter is set to unfold in Seattle, and fans eagerly await to see who will take over the reins.