Pete Carroll and the Seahawk's high profile split has the team's GM in his feelings.

The Seattle Seahawks started off strong in 2023-2024, knocking off the NFC North champion Detroit Lions among other teams en route to an impressive first half of the season.

Coach Pete Carroll's team finished on the outside looking in after the dust settled on the NFC playoff chase. Now, Carroll and the Seahawks are parting ways, and sharing two different sides of the story.

Seahawks GM John Schneider recently detailed his vision for the team's next head coach. The coaching search has begun in earnest, according to recent reports on the situation.

On Tuesday, reporter Gregg Bell showed raw video of Schneider talking about his former head coach and what he meant to his franchise.

Seahawks GM Schneider Speaks Out

Saying that the Seahawks have been “so blessed” to have a relationship with Carroll, Schneider revealed his innermost thoughts at a press conference.

A two-minute clip was shared by Bell on Twitter.

Carroll's Revelations After Exit From the Team

Despite the perception that Carroll stepping down from his post as Seahawks Head Coach was a mutual decision, Carroll said recently that it wasn't.

He insisted he still wanted to be the team's coach.

Carroll has insisted in recent months that's he not feeling tired. He's preparing for the next challenge in life and excited about it.

“That's it for now, and I'm freaking jacked. I'm fired up. I'm not tired. I'm not worn down,” the 72-year-old Carroll said according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“You guys tried your best, you didn't wear me out. It's the end of the season, I'm supposed to be laying on a cot somewhere. I ain't feeling like that. What's coming? I don't know. I got no idea. And I really don't care right now.

“But I'm excited about it, because there's a lot to learn, there's a lot to study. There's some great discoveries that are gonna come our way, and as my all-time mentor Bud Grant said not in so many words, ‘there's rivers to wade, there's ways to catch, and there's mountains to hike.' And it wasn't exactly how Bud said it, but I get it. And there's some cool stuff that we're gonna do here.”