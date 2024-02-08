What should the Timberwolves do at the deadline?

With the 2024 NBA trade deadline on the horizon, the Minnesota Timberwolves stand at a crucial juncture. Right now, they sport a 35-16 record and tied for second place behind the Los Angeles Clippers. The Timberwolves have showcased their defensive prowess but find themselves in urgent need of offensive reinforcements. The pursuit of a championship hangs tantalizingly close, yet strategic maneuvers are imperative to cement their status as genuine title contenders. In this high-stakes scenario, the Timberwolves' front office confronts the formidable challenge of navigating the trade landscape. The impending deadline presents a pivotal juncture to address deficiencies and bolster their championship aspirations.

The Timberwolves' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

Once the subject of skepticism, the Timberwolves have silenced doubters by orchestrating their most impressive half-season in franchise history. Rudy Gobert has resurged to peak form, and Karl-Anthony Towns complements him effectively. Anthony Edwards continues to elevate his game, and Mike Conley remains a stalwart presence. They have one of the best records in the NBA, top-tier defense, and a clearly defined rotation. It's no wonder the Timberwolves' trajectory appears unblemished. All aspects align favorably and should be sustained. That said, they did have a glaring need in their backup guard rotation. Fortunately, they have already addressed that.

A Trade Made

Minnesota's pursuit of backup point guard depth has materialized with the acquisition from the Detroit Pistons. Veteran Monte Morris joins the Timberwolves to support Mike Conley and alleviate his workload. The transaction involves parting with Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr, and their own 2030 second-round pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported this.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to send guard Monte Morris to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/9367Rn2iFz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2024

This transaction suits the Timberwolves as it avoids long-term financial entanglements. Morris, earning $9.8 million this season, concludes his contract this summer. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season. Hailing from Michigan, Morris eagerly anticipated playing in front of hometown fans this season, albeit hindered by a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for most of the campaign. His entry to Minnesota enhances their rotation instantaneously.

Here we will look at the players whom the Minnesota Timberwolves must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Expanding the Roster

Despite already acquiring Morris, the Timberwolves should consider further additions. The youthful backcourt and depth options in Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin all possess utility, yet they might benefit from additional support to alleviate pressure on frontline players and sustain their energy for the postseason. While Milton and Brown have already been traded, the Timberwolves remain open to additional moves.

This is where Wendell Moore Jr emerges as another potential trade asset. He should be available to teams prioritizing long-term potential over immediate contributions from a seasoned player. However, facilitating salary matching poses a challenge. Keep in mind that Kyle Anderson's expiring $9 million contract remains integral to the team's structure. Pursuing substantial acquisitions proves arduous, given the prominence of the front six players. This might mean not much activity left for the Wolves unless it's in the buyout market.

Boosting Offensive Prowess

The absence of a backcourt scorer has rendered the Wolves vulnerable to scoring lulls when Anthony Edwards is off the floor. Dennis Smith Jr of the Brooklyn Nets emerges as a viable option in this regard. He can add versatility as a combo guard to address their needs. Another option is Royce O'Neal, who could bolster their wing defense. He has also had experience alongside Rudy Gobert.

More economical options include Delon Wright from the Washington Wizards and Bones Hyland from the Clippers. Remember that both of them currently occupy minor roles on their respective teams. It's worth noting that GM Tim Connelly had previously pursued Hyland, whom he drafted during his tenure in Denver, at last season's deadline. That was unsuccessful, though, as the player was traded to the Clippers.

Eyeing the Buyout Market

As we said earlier, the Timberwolves could emerge as an attractive destination for players entering the buyout market. The Wolves position themselves as appealing prospects for such players. This is due to ample playing time available on a competitive team and having available midlevel exception funds to entice potential candidates beyond the veteran minimum.

Should Charlotte negotiate a buyout with Gordon Hayward or San Antonio follow suit with Doug McDermott, the Timberwolves could pursue them. However, the likelihood of such scenarios remains uncertain. Nonetheless, it presents a viable avenue post-trade deadline. This is especially true now that point guard concerns have been addressed. This signals more potential moves to enhance perimeter shooting, though that's contingent upon developments in the next day or so.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves poised on the brink of significant roster adjustments. With a blend of strategic trades and potential moves in the buyout market, the Timberwolves aim to fortify their position as genuine contenders for the NBA championship. Yes, some challenges and uncertainties accompany the trade deadline frenzy. However, Minnesota's proactive approach reflects a commitment to maximizing its potential and securing a successful future.