Will the first overall picks win the Skills Challenge?

It will not be long until the league's best head to Indianapolis for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. A weekend full of festivities and numerous events will highlight All-Star Weekend. Aside from the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, the Kia Skills Challenge will be one of the must-see events. In addition to a team consisting of three Indiana Pacers players, there will be a Skills Challenge team composed of recent No. 1 picks Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, and Paolo Banchero, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Although Wembanyama was not named an All-Star like Edwards and Banchero, he will still be featured in the schedule of events during NBA All-Star Weekend. Already signed on to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge, Wemby will now get to showcase his abilities in the Skills Challenge next to Edwards and Banchero.

At this time, it is unknown which three players will make up the third and final team to compete against Team Pacers and Team No. 1 picks in the Skills Challenge. Team Pacers will consist of All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Bennedict Mathurin, per Charania. .

The Kia Skills Challenge is a three-round competition in which three teams go head-to-head in attempts to earn a certain amount of points through different tasks. Last year, the three events in the Skills Challenge were a team relay, team passing, and team shooting competitions. After Round 3, the team with the most accumulated is named the Skills Challenge champions.

Wembanyama, Edwards, and Banchero teaming up with one another will surely be a sight to see, especially since they have all grown into multidimensional talents who can do a lot of different things other than score. The Skills Challenge will present each player with a chance to prove this.