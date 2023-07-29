Hitting the postseason wall yet another season, the Buffalo Bills are looking to do anything it takes to get over the playoff hunt. Heading into training camp, the Bills have signed another pass catcher to potentially make plays catching passes from Josh Allen.

The Bills have signed Andy Isabella, via Jordan Schultz of theScore. Isabella most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Isabella only got into two games with the Ravens. He didn't earn a passing target, but the receiver did get a rushing attempt.

The former UMass receiver is known for his time with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona used a second-round pick on Isabella in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his 3+ years with the team, Isabella caught 33 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Isabella hasn't lived up to his second-round pick hype, Buffalo still wants to see what the WR has to offer. The Bills' passing game will run through Stefon Diggs as long as he is on the team. Still, another receiving threat could be what the Bills need to truly make a run in the playoffs.

At this stage of his career, it's unlikely Andy Isabella will make a large dent in Buffalo's offense. Still, he's still just 26-years-old. Even as a rotational reciever, the Bills will see if Isabella has any gas left in the tank. This early into training camp, it doesn't hurt to take a couple lottery picks.

Isabella will look to be the winning number and crack the Bills roster, reviving his NFL career in the process.